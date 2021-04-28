Culpeper high schools to host Spring Plant Sale this Saturday

Now that spring has so clearly sprung in Virginia, the moment is perfect to buy plants grown by Culpeper County’s horticulture students.

Reap the bounty of their skill, knowledge and care this Saturday, when they will hold their Spring Plant Sale, separately, at both of the county’s high schools.

Eastern View High School and Culpeper County High School will hold their sales from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at, respectively, the EVHS greenhouse on Cyclone Way and the CCHS greenhouse at 14240 Achievement Drive.

The sales will continue on Saturday, May 8, during the same hours, at the two greenhouses.

Culpeper County High School’s horticulture program will sell annual flowers and foliage in 4-inch pots, 6-inch pots and hanging baskets. Its students will also have vegetables in 4-packs—with cucumbers, peppers, squash, herbs and a large variety of tomatoes—as well as succulents and succulent gardens.

If you have questions about the Culpeper High sale, please call the school at 540-825-8310 and ask for the Ag Department.