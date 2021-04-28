Culpeper high schools to host Spring Plant Sale this Saturday

Now that spring has so clearly sprung in Virginia, the moment is perfect to buy plants grown by Culpeper County’s horticulture students.
Reap the bounty of their skill, knowledge and care this Saturday, when they will hold their Spring Plant Sale, separately, at both of the county’s high schools.
Eastern View High School and Culpeper County High School will hold their sales from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at, respectively, the EVHS greenhouse on Cyclone Way and the CCHS greenhouse at 14240 Achievement Drive.
The sales will continue on Saturday, May 8, during the same hours, at the two greenhouses.
Culpeper County High School’s horticulture program will sell annual flowers and foliage in 4-inch pots, 6-inch pots and hanging baskets. Its students will also have vegetables in 4-packs—with cucumbers, peppers, squash, herbs and a large variety of tomatoes—as well as succulents and succulent gardens.
If you have questions about the Culpeper High sale, please call the school at 540-825-8310 and ask for the Ag Department.
At Eastern View, this is the first year the school has had a greenhouse so its students will be holding their first Spring Plant Sale. It, too, will have a wide variety of flowering annuals, vegetables, succulents and flower-laden hanging baskets available.
“We have many different colors and multicolored petunias and verbenas that just aren't easily found,” said Melessa Suder, who teaches agriculture at Eastern View and is a Future Farmers of America advisor. “We strive to grow varieties that the big-box stores are less likely to have. ... We have a couple of petunias that are double, meaning the flower looks more like a carnation. And our hanging baskets are mixes that I haven't seen elsewhere.”
Every plant was nurtured by a student, Suder emphasized.
“These aren't wholesale plants that were shipped in,” she said. “These kids raised them, some from seed, some from small plugs, as they are called.”
At EVHS, all sale proceeds will support activities of Eastern View’s Future Farmers of America Chapter and its members, helping fund students’ contest registrations, conference fees, etc., Suder said.
“We started planting some of the plants in December, while some others were just planted a couple weeks ago,” she said. “The students are very excited and are prepared to assist members of the community.”
Eastern View’s second-year horticulture students, in their Greenhouse Production class, also produced a well-illustrated, 71-page digital plant catalog for their May sales. Find it here, in portable document format (PDF).
At EVHS, Suder said, “The goal of having such a nice, state-of-the-art greenhouse is to prepare students for the many greenhouse employment opportunities we have in the area.”
The greenhouse was built last summer during the COVID-19 quarantine. Poinsettias, grown last fall and winter, were the students' first crop.
The greenhouse features lots of automation, from its environmental controls to automatic watering, Suder said.
"The goal was to make it as similar to the big wholesale greenhouses as possible, so students can be prepared for those careers," she said.
Eastern View’s greenhouse is on the school’s U.S. 29 side, behind the gym at the school, at 16332 Cyclone Way. Signs along the driveway will lead motorists back here.
540-825-0773