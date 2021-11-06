Culpeper High student charged with sexual battery of fellow student

A male Culpeper County High School student sexually assaulted a female student in a classroom at their school last week, and he has been charged with aggravated sexual battery, authorities say.

The female reported she had been threatened with a knife, school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover said in a statement early Saturday.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office investigated and issued petitions Thursday for charges of weapons possession on school property, abduction and sexual battery against the 15-year-old male, the agency posted Friday night on Facebook.

The 14-year-old female student was the victim of sexual harassment, unwanted touching and being threatened with a knife, Hoover said.

The female reported that the male had been pressuring her for sex, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“He has repeatedly touched her inappropriately and she has told him to stop repeatedly,” the agency posted. “At one point when she tried to stop him, he produced a pocket knife, opened the blade and put it on her thigh, and said, ‘You know what I can do.’ ”