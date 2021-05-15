Culpeper High team wins E-Squared business competition

FizzSafe triumphed in Culpepers 2021 E-Squared competition. The team consists of Culpeper County High School students Michelle Balderrama, Madison Callahan, Oscar Munoz, Meagan Fay and Jayla Ford.
Also, Career Partners Inc. announced the winners of its prestigious Bob Jebson Award: Nicholas Anderson, Jack Mahoney, Saif Mohsin, Amaya Thomas and Lillian Cooper.
These students have shown exceptional leadership, possess integrity and are most likely to succeed in business—much like the late Culpeper business leader for whom the award was named, the local nonprofit group said Wednesday.
“We are proud of all members of the 12 teams that participated in E-Squared this year,” Career Partners said in a statement. “Their commitment and hard work is not only commendable, but will serve them well in future endeavors.”
In E-Squared, the yearly business-pitch Shark Tank-like contest that’s organized by Career Partners, the FizzSafe team was coached by Raygan Ketterer and Christina Kearney, and taught by Beth Lane and Cathy Uribe. The winning team’s product was a drug-detecting tablet designed to prevent date rape and assault.
FizzSafe competed against 12 other teams from Culpeper and Eastern View high schools, spending a semester of class time researching the chemistry of the product and its viability in the real world, Career Partners said.
The nonprofit designed “Entrepreneurial Energy” as a semester-long competition of high school students paired with business coaches that are charged with developing a new business venture. Career Partners relies on local business and government leaders and educators who aim to better prepare young people for the workplace.
During the final weeks of the program, the teams pitch their business idea to hypothetical investors for a real-life business experience. Each winning team member receives $5,000 in scholarship funds.
Six teams participated on May 12 in a live event with judges from Culpeper’s business community, who viewed a pre-recorded oral presentation by each set of students. A live question-and-answer segment followed between the judges and team members.
The finals’ competition may be viewed here or on the Culpeper County Public Schools Facebook page.
Career Partners sponsors six educational programs, including E-Squared. For details, visit careerpartnersculpeper.com.