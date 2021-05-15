Culpeper High team wins E-Squared business competition

FizzSafe triumphed in Culpepers 2021 E-Squared competition. The team consists of Culpeper County High School students Michelle Balderrama, Madison Callahan, Oscar Munoz, Meagan Fay and Jayla Ford.

Also, Career Partners Inc. announced the winners of its prestigious Bob Jebson Award: Nicholas Anderson, Jack Mahoney, Saif Mohsin, Amaya Thomas and Lillian Cooper.

These students have shown exceptional leadership, possess integrity and are most likely to succeed in business—much like the late Culpeper business leader for whom the award was named, the local nonprofit group said Wednesday.

“We are proud of all members of the 12 teams that participated in E-Squared this year,” Career Partners said in a statement. “Their commitment and hard work is not only commendable, but will serve them well in future endeavors.”

In E-Squared, the yearly business-pitch Shark Tank-like contest that’s organized by Career Partners, the FizzSafe team was coached by Raygan Ketterer and Christina Kearney, and taught by Beth Lane and Cathy Uribe. The winning team’s product was a drug-detecting tablet designed to prevent date rape and assault.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}