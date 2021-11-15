 Skip to main content
Culpeper high theatre group wins regional competition
Culpeper high theatre group wins regional competition

Culpeper County High School’s Blue Devils Theatre Group poses for a photo after winning a regional one-act play competition.

Culpeper County High School announced Monday that its theatre group won a regional competition and will be competing at the state level.

The Blue Devils Theatre program competed Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Regional Virginia High School League One-Act Play Festival, the school said in a statement.

Under the direction of Maxamie Morales Mitchell and music director B. Adam W. Hughes, the team performed “21 Chump Street” by Lin Manuel-Miranda and was awarded first place.

Tyler Bowyer, a senior, earned Best Actor Award at the sub-regional and regional competition, and senior Shannon Fowler was recognized with a Best Actor nomination at Regionals, the school said.

The state finals will be held at Monticello High School, where the Blue Devils will perform their one-act play for that competition on Dec. 11, 2021.

