Culpeper homes could start getting high-speed internet by end of year

Fiber-to-the-home could start reaching residences in Culpeper County by the end of year or by early 2023. However, there remain unknown factors that could impact exactly when local citizens will join the 21st century with high-speed internet.

Tom Innes with All Points Broadband, based in Leesburg, joined the Board of Supervisors virtually for its meeting Tuesday morning for an update on the anticipated extension of fiber to more than 4,000 homes in Culpeper County as part of a collaborative, $32 million project.

The board unanimously voted to sign off on a template contract with Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development to officially launch the project. The agency is administrator of the statewide grant program that awarded $8.6 million in December to Culpeper County for the work.

The rest of the project will be paid for with federal pandemic-era funds, All Points and Dominion Power. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative will also be a partner in allowing use of its utility poles for the project.

The 536-mile fiber project has been a long time coming, initiated 20 months ago and caught up in government review and contract negotiations since.

“One area of shared frustration, the grant award was announced in December at the end of one (gubernatorial) administration so we are still waiting to be under contract with the new administration,” Innes said.

That process is nearly complete, he said Tuesday, with final contract approvals from the state expected this week. Once that happens, Innes added, the next step will be inspecting and assessing the condition of thousands of utility poles around the county on which the fiber infrastructure will be placed.

This will be a time-consuming process, Innes said. This is the first time in 20 months that anyone with All Points has mentioned the pole-by-pole inspections.

Global supply issues could also impact the timeline, Innes noted. However, All Points already has a commitment from a distributor and manufacturer in South Carolina that will build the fiber and associated equipment for the Culpeper project, Innes said. Purchase orders have already been placed, he said, with authorization from the Board of Supervisors.

“The price is going up,” he said. “We are trying to order as much in advance as possible.”

Innes noted certain households meeting income requirements could qualify for a $30 per month discount for the internet service according to a federal affordability program.

Once the fiber is in place, residents seeking to connect will pay a $99 fee for a maximum 500 foot extension to their home. Beyond 500 feet, All Points will charge $1.15-$1.25 per additional foot to make the connection. Service will start at $59.99 monthly, up to $109.99.

Culpeper County Grants Administrator Laura Loveday, addressing the extended timeline, said the state did not finalize its template contract until May 20 for the various localities around Virginia pursuing similar projects using government funds.

“We do all want to get under contract as quickly as possible so we can move on,” she told the board Tuesday.

In the first phase of the project, residents will see a number of trucks and crews conducting the utility pole analysis, a process that could take up to six months.

Once that is done, and poles are replaced or repaired, that’s when fiber-to-the-home can begin, Loveday said.

Residents will be notified 90 days prior to their date of installation. A quarter of residents eligible for the fiber project, determined to be in unserved areas, have already pre-registered at allpointsbroadband.com/culpeper/.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood asked if the utility companies were aware of the condition of their poles, saying the ones where he lives in Reva were installed in the 1950s.

“Will those work?” he said. “Can’t we be working on that now? We need a contract before we can go look at poles?”

Underwood favored an expedited process. Innes said they would attempt to have as many poles approved in advance as possible, anticipating several months of pole work before fiber can commence.

All Points, through the recent state grant awards, will be also be overseeing fiber projects in more than a dozen other localities, all starting around the same time, pending contract approvals by the state.

Per the contract with Culpeper County, the project here must be done within 18 months of the state’s approval of the contract—by the end of 2023, at the earliest.

Board Chairman Gary Deal asked for a best guess on when fiber construction would begin. Innes said the fourth quarter of this year.

“Once the process starts, we will be moving pretty quickly,” Innes said.

