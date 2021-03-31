Culpeper honors soldiers' sacrifice in Vietnam

The name “Calvin M. Minor” is etched—along with 19 others—into a polished granite monument at the foot of Culpeper County’s courthouse stairs on West Davis Street.
Gathering around the black granite for a Monday-evening ceremony organized by the Culpeper Minutemen, dozens honored Minor and the other Culpeper residents killed in the Vietnam War, remembered on the monument to its fallen veterans. The occasion was National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
About 40 people attended the event, the first such ceremony to be held in Culpeper. Many were from the area and had fought in the foreign conflict that took at least 58,220 American lives.
“Calvin and I started at A.G. Richardson [Elementary School] together on Old Fredericksburg Road in 1953,” Charles Jameson, president of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution, recalled of his classmate, a fellow Army infantryman from the Vietnam War.
“As most of us young soldiers, Calvin showed up when called,” Jameson said. “Calvin only made it to the age of 22, after being killed shortly after entering the Vietnam War in 1969. You will be remembered, Calvin.”
The Culpeper County resident said several other classmates also served in the war; a few served two tours of duty.
“Thank you, brothers,” Jameson said. “And always remember we are brothers.”
Color guards from the SAR’s Minutemen Chapter and the Culpeper Veterans of Foreign Wars posted flags at the start of the ceremony, after marching from South West Street to West Davis. Culpeper Minuteman Chaplain Len Cowherd offered an invocation. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Carol Simpson, regent of the Culpeper unit of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
VFW Post Commander Keith Price, a Culpeper town councilman, greeted the attendees.
“Just why are we doing this?” speaker Dale Corey asked the audience.
“We’re doing this to honor all of the Vietnam-era veterans. That’s what this day was designated for,” Corey said.
Culpeper’s event was the third memorial ceremony he had attended in the region that day, he said.
A Vietnam veteran, Corey is past president of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He came from Winchester to participate.
Vietnam veteran William Schwetke, a former Culpeper Minuteman, spoke of his military service in the war. It was exactly 46 years ago this April 29 that he arrived to help American forces evacuate from Saigon, South Vietnam’s capital.
“Many were drafted, many were volunteers, some wore uniforms, some did not,” he said of his fellow soldiers. “But each Vietnam veteran honorably fulfilled their assigned task. They trusted leaders who did not deserve the trust of these noble soldiers.
“But each of us remembers them all,” Schwetke continued. “They are our family, friends, acquaintances and strangers, some of whom lost their lives, or their good health, and too often their souls. Let us vow to never let our leaders make such promises that they won’t keep. And never let them send our young to a war that they are unwilling to either forgo or to win.
“May God bless our Vietnam veterans, and keep alive the gratitude and respect that we, gathered here, feel for them,” he concluded.
Schwetke is a former president and historian of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution.
Mike Weyler, governor of the Virginia Order of the Founders and Patriots, also spoke.
Jameson, who led the program, invited anyone who wished to share their thoughts up to the podium.
Jeff Dombroff, commander of a VFW post in Warrenton, talked about his Vietnam War experiences, which he said included enjoying a visit by comedian Bob Hope and movie star Ann Margaret.
“How many of you guys got to see Bob Hope and his team?” Dombroff asked the crowd; many people raised their hands and shouted in gratitude. “We don’t talk enough about what Bob Hope and his team did for morale, not only for those of us in the Vietnam era, but in the wars before. Those people were true patriots.”
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 752 Associate for Life Linda Thompson stood and shared a poem written by Larry Hoffman of VVA Chapter 752 that was read when Culpeper’s Vietnam monument was dedicated on May 28, 1998.
“They’re named in stone, lest we forget, These nineteen and the fate they met,” Thompson read. “In jungles deep and fields of rice, These nineteen paid the highest price.
“… For you now named upon this wall, We wish you peace, God Bless you all. Take flight now angels, to heaven go, And may your light forever glow.”
Warrenton bugler Dave Shuma played Taps, and the SAR and VFW color guards withdrew their arrays of flags.
Afterward, Thompson told the Star-Exponent how her husband, Sam Thompson, died in January 2018 from the lingering effects of Agent Orange, the chemical used as a defoliant during the Vietnam War.
“He designed the Culpeper monument,” Thompson said of Sam, explaining that he cared deeply about the project.
“If you climb up to the top of those stairs (referring to Culpeper Courthouse) and look down from above,” she said, “you’ll see the walkway around the monument is in the shape of a teardrop.”
