Culpeper honors soldiers' sacrifice in Vietnam

“Many were drafted, many were volunteers, some wore uniforms, some did not,” he said of his fellow soldiers. “But each Vietnam veteran honorably fulfilled their assigned task. They trusted leaders who did not deserve the trust of these noble soldiers.

“But each of us remembers them all,” Schwetke continued. “They are our family, friends, acquaintances and strangers, some of whom lost their lives, or their good health, and too often their souls. Let us vow to never let our leaders make such promises that they won’t keep. And never let them send our young to a war that they are unwilling to either forgo or to win.

“May God bless our Vietnam veterans, and keep alive the gratitude and respect that we, gathered here, feel for them,” he concluded.

Schwetke is a former president and historian of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution.

Mike Weyler, governor of the Virginia Order of the Founders and Patriots, also spoke.

Jameson, who led the program, invited anyone who wished to share their thoughts up to the podium.

Jeff Dombroff, commander of a VFW post in Warrenton, talked about his Vietnam War experiences, which he said included enjoying a visit by comedian Bob Hope and movie star Ann Margaret.