Culpeper hopes to open Rockwater Park splash pad in May - if state allows it

When Massanutten Waterpark opened the outside portion of the facility at the end of last summer, they closed the splash pad component of the facility, but not other components, Hively said.

“I have been to the inside facility this winter and it does not make sense to me why it is OK for that facility to be open and not our little outdoor splash pad,” he said.

“All of the indoor facilities were open but the hot tubs and wading pool. The toddler play and wading area, lazy river, slides, center castle area and surfing areas were all open. I believe the Town splash pad should be open.”

Hively added the indoor portion at Massanutten WaterPark does have huge air handlers to turn the air over regularly with likely filtering.

“That said, I don’t think it could be as efficient as being outside,” Hively said. “They also limit numbers in the facility at one time, but our splash pad is no more crowded when open than that facility with the reduced numbers.”

Per the governor’s latest order, outdoor and indoor swimming pools can open with occupancy limited to no more than 75 percent of the lowest occupancy load and all swimmers maintain at least 10-feet of physical distance from non-family members.