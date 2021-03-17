Culpeper hopes to open Rockwater Park splash pad in May - if state allows it

Spring arrives Saturday and close behind that, warm weather. Following seasonal suit, town of Culpeper officials are hoping to reopen the splash pad in Rockwater Park in May following a more-than-yearlong closure due to state mandates prompted by COVID-19.
But the governor’s executive orders still prohibit the opening of splash pads in Virginia; hot tubs, spray pools and other interactive play features (except water slides) must also remain closed as of March 17, 2021.
It’s unclear if those mandates will be lifted before the summer swelters in, allowing the local splash pad that opened in the late summer of 2019 for just a few short weeks to refresh folks in 2021.
“The Rockwater Park splash pad will remain closed until the executive order regarding outdoor splash pads and water parks is further amended or rescinded,” said Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy on Wednesday.
Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively is questioning the need for the restriction.
Since Virginia Dept. of Health administers the executive order, he said, he has reached out to VDH for additional guidance on this issue. Hively pointed out that somehow the indoor water park at Massanutten Resort has remained open all winter.
“So I question how that large facility can be open but our splash pad cannot be open,” he said.
When Massanutten Waterpark opened the outside portion of the facility at the end of last summer, they closed the splash pad component of the facility, but not other components, Hively said.
“I have been to the inside facility this winter and it does not make sense to me why it is OK for that facility to be open and not our little outdoor splash pad,” he said.
“All of the indoor facilities were open but the hot tubs and wading pool. The toddler play and wading area, lazy river, slides, center castle area and surfing areas were all open. I believe the Town splash pad should be open.”
Hively added the indoor portion at Massanutten WaterPark does have huge air handlers to turn the air over regularly with likely filtering.
“That said, I don’t think it could be as efficient as being outside,” Hively said. “They also limit numbers in the facility at one time, but our splash pad is no more crowded when open than that facility with the reduced numbers.”
Per the governor’s latest order, outdoor and indoor swimming pools can open with occupancy limited to no more than 75 percent of the lowest occupancy load and all swimmers maintain at least 10-feet of physical distance from non-family members.
Yet Dix Pool in Gordonsville, the only public facility in five counties, will not open this summer again, according to a recent decision by the Town Council there.
Messages from the Star-Exponent to the governor’s office and VDH seeking information on potential lifting of splash pad restrictions in 2021 were not immediately returned.
The $400,000 town-funded feature up on the hill in Rockwater Park features sprinklers, fountains, nozzles and rock boulder sprayers along with benches and shade structures to watch from the sidelines. Texas-based Water Odyssey provided the equipment for Culpeper, which still doesn’t have a public pool.
It has not operated since is brief run in 2019.
Hively is hoping to turn on the water again this May – if the state allows it.
“We sometimes get freezing weather in April so we want to wait till chance of freezing is gone,” Hively said Wednesday. “Once we turn it on it will have to be winterized before freezing temperatures to protect piping.”
The still ongoing pandemic shut down water parks all over Virginia as well as interactive water spray sites with many wondering when the cooling relief will return.
(540) 825-4315