Culpeper horse Elvis still missing, reward offered

A reward is being offered in the ongoing search for a missing pet horse, Elvis.

The 30-year-old rescue horse went missing Dec. 29 from Hock Newberry Farm, off of Scotts Mill Road, located along Sperryville Pike in western Culpeper County.

“We have decided to offer a reward if anyone locates Elvis. Hopefully this will help motivate our neighbors to really get out and thoroughly search their woods, creeks, even the old shed behind their house,” horse owner Erica Gore said. “Horses can travel long distances so everyone is encouraged to look, and maybe even tell the kids to keep their eyes peeled when they are riding in the car.”

Elvis is reddish brown with a white stripe on his nose and when he was last seen was wearing a royal blue blanket, which should still be on him, according to Gore.

Volunteers have come from all over to look for him. He was saved from a kill pen three years ago, and is beloved to his owners. They’ve used drones and tracking dogs to find Elvis and it’s been widely publicized, but there was still no luck in finding him as of Monday morning, Jan. 16.

Gore thanked everyone for their help and said searches are ongoing.

“I’ve got postcards in a lot of mailboxes within several miles of our farm,” she said Monday morning. “I’ll be passing our more today.”

For folks unable to do extensive searching, Gore said she will, if they are willing to allow her to look on their property. Area landowners can contact her through Facebook or the email and phone number listed on the netposse.com missing poster.

“I am growing concerned that, due to his advanced age and nutritional needs, he may be getting weak and his health may be declining,” Gore said.

“The more eyes we have searching, the more likely we are to find Elvis. Thank you again, friends. Your support means the world to us. We are just wanting him home.”