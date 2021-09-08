Culpeper horse farm partners with school to start polo program

In a partnership with Culpeper County’s Liberty Hall Equestrian Center in Rixeyville, a private school in Rappahannock County announced the formation of a polo team this week.

Wakefield Country Day School in Huntly said the new program will be led by Daniel and Sarah Coleman of Liberty Hall. Daniel Coleman is a former member of the U.S. Polo Association Board of Governors, a professional polo umpire, and an active player and coach of both youth and adults, according to a release from the school.

Before moving to Rixeyville, the Colemans ran a ‘work-to-ride’ program for youth players in Phoenix that has produced many equestrian professional athletes, the release said.

Representatives from the Culpeper County farm visited Wakefield in the spring, with horses, to teach students about polo and answer questions about the game. During the demonstration, the school said students learned several facts about polo, including:

• Polo is the world’s oldest team sport, with historical record of the first polo tournament dating back to the 6th century BC. It was played by predominately as a way to train for cavalry warfare.