Culpeper hospital announces April births

April 3, 2022: Olivia Carolynn Lohr, girl, to Elizabeth and Nicholas Lohr of Culpeper

April 3, 2022: Victoria Catalina Guillen Chavez, girl, to Maykol Guillen and Briseyda Chavez of Culpeper

April 6, 2022: Blake Camden Ward, boy, to Raven Hagens and Devin Ward of Culpeper

April 6, 2022: Danna Elsy Roblero Saldana, girl, to Yadira Del Rocio Saldana Acosta and Cristobal Roblero Aguilar of Culpeper

April 9, 2022: Rosa Leticia Choc Cucul, girl, to Lilia Dolores Cucul Maquin and Hugo Armando Choc Maaz of Culpeper

April 10, 2022: Aiden James Melgreen, boy, to Kimberly and Justin Melgreen of Culpeper

April 13, 2022: Kiyanna Nyla Lindsay, girl, to Ebony Laneice Lightfoot of Culpeper

April 15, 2022: Zorrielle Irene Coachman, girl, to Zion Irene Coachman and Logan Michael Tunnell of Fauquier

April 18, 2022: Freyja Faith Pitman, girl, to Krysheena and Cody Pitman of Culpeper

April 18, 2022: Ester Meza Flores, girl, to Pilar Monroy Flores and Juan Bernardo Meza Martinez of Culpeper

April 20, 2022: Clover Elizabeth Johnson, girl, to Brenda Cardenas and Nathaniel Johnson of Orange

April 20, 2022: Dayvius Andre Herring, girl, to Haylynn Marie Fordyce and Daryus Jermaine Herring of Orange

April 21, 2022: Raymond Elias Rubio Mejia, boy, to Anny Mejia Padilla and Victor Rubio Ramos of Culpeper

April 21, 2022: Addie Baker, girl, to Erin and Hunter Baker of Culpeper

April 22, 2022: Genesis Sofia Cucul Matias, girl, to Lucerito Matias and Erick Cucul of Culpeper

April 28, 2022: Jarion Lorenzo Coc Pan, boy, to Dominga Pan Chen and Hector Coc Pop of Fauquier

April 29, 2022: Tyheiam Adam Davis, boy, to Mya Webster and Lester Davis Jr. of Culpeper