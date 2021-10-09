Culpeper hospital announces August and September births

Babies born in AugustAug. 1, 2021: Violet Olivia Ventura, girl, to Sabrina Rivera and Christopher Ventura of Culpeper
Aug. 1, 2021: Sophia Marie Boido, girl, to Kristine Blanc and Dalton Boido of Madison
Aug. 2, 2021: Adalynn Sophia Martin, girl, to Veronica and Shannon Martin of Madison
Aug. 4, 2021: Jacob Charles Brown, boy, to Sara Brown and Matthew Brown of Culpeper
Aug. 4, 2021: Aaron Esau Alfaro Garcia, boy, to Dina R. Garcia de Alfaro and Jose David Alfaro Romero of Culpeper
Aug. 6, 2021: Oliver Cameron Stewart, boy, to Trena James and Richard Stewart Jr. of Culpeper
Aug. 6, 2021: John William Robert Tipton, boy, to Amanda Dawn Tipton and John Dennis Tipton of Culpeper
Aug. 12, 2021: Angie Veredit Fuentes Cortez, girl, to Elida Noemi Cortez and Jose William Fuentes of Culpeper
Aug. 16, 2021: Grady William Brown, boy, to Nicole Brown and Chaz Brown of Culpeper
Aug. 18, 2021: Roselyn Grace Settle, girl, to Morgan Settle and Trey Settle of Warrenton
Aug. 23, 2021: Roman Paul Matthew, boy, to Kylee Good and Stephen Matthew Good of Orange
Aug. 24, 2021: Vera Geneva Deberry, girl, to Rachelle Wilder and Zonchez Deberry of Orange
Aug. 25, 2021: Joshua Mason Gibson III, boy, to Justice Peyton and Joshua Gibson Jr. of Orange
Aug. 28, 2021: Carson Rae Lauck, girl, to Brandy Mayes and Christopher Lauck
Babies born in September
Sept. 11, 2021: Ulises Dylan Lopez Godinez, boy, to Gerber and Otoniel Lopez Garcia of Culpeper
Sept. 12, 2021: Benson Augustus LaForce, boy, to Marie and Benjamin LaForce of Culpeper
Sept. 14, 2021: Charlotte Anne Wilhoit, girl, to Ashley B. Wilhoit and Jeremy C. Wilhoit of Orange
Sept. 18, 2021: Preston Brady Koglin, boy, to Amanda and Chris Koglin of Culpeper
Sept. 21, 2021: Amara Rose Hobcroft, girl, to Olivia Melina Hobcroft and Daniel Blake Hobcroft of Fauquier
Sept. 26, 2021: Christopher Justin Nicholson Jr., boy, to Tiffany Samuels and Christopher Nicholson Sr. of Spotsylvania
Sept. 30, 2021: Brynleigh Mae Ryder, girl, to Makayla King and Chase Ryder of Orange