Culpeper hospital announces August and September births

Babies born in AugustAug. 1, 2021: Violet Olivia Ventura, girl, to Sabrina Rivera and Christopher Ventura of Culpeper

Aug. 1, 2021: Sophia Marie Boido, girl, to Kristine Blanc and Dalton Boido of Madison

Aug. 2, 2021: Adalynn Sophia Martin, girl, to Veronica and Shannon Martin of Madison

Aug. 4, 2021: Jacob Charles Brown, boy, to Sara Brown and Matthew Brown of Culpeper

Aug. 4, 2021: Aaron Esau Alfaro Garcia, boy, to Dina R. Garcia de Alfaro and Jose David Alfaro Romero of Culpeper

Aug. 6, 2021: Oliver Cameron Stewart, boy, to Trena James and Richard Stewart Jr. of Culpeper

Aug. 6, 2021: John William Robert Tipton, boy, to Amanda Dawn Tipton and John Dennis Tipton of Culpeper

Aug. 12, 2021: Angie Veredit Fuentes Cortez, girl, to Elida Noemi Cortez and Jose William Fuentes of Culpeper

Aug. 16, 2021: Grady William Brown, boy, to Nicole Brown and Chaz Brown of Culpeper

Aug. 18, 2021: Roselyn Grace Settle, girl, to Morgan Settle and Trey Settle of Warrenton

Aug. 23, 2021: Roman Paul Matthew, boy, to Kylee Good and Stephen Matthew Good of Orange