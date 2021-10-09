 Skip to main content
Culpeper hospital announces August and September births
Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary volunteer Pam Oliver

Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary volunteer Pam Oliver and her peers knit caps for every baby born in the hospital’s Birthing Center.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

Babies born in AugustAug. 1, 2021: Violet Olivia Ventura, girl, to Sabrina Rivera and Christopher Ventura of Culpeper

Aug. 1, 2021: Sophia Marie Boido, girl, to Kristine Blanc and Dalton Boido of Madison

Aug. 2, 2021: Adalynn Sophia Martin, girl, to Veronica and Shannon Martin of Madison

Aug. 4, 2021: Jacob Charles Brown, boy, to Sara Brown and Matthew Brown of Culpeper

Aug. 4, 2021: Aaron Esau Alfaro Garcia, boy, to Dina R. Garcia de Alfaro and Jose David Alfaro Romero of Culpeper

Aug. 6, 2021: Oliver Cameron Stewart, boy, to Trena James and Richard Stewart Jr. of Culpeper

Aug. 6, 2021: John William Robert Tipton, boy, to Amanda Dawn Tipton and John Dennis Tipton of Culpeper

Aug. 12, 2021: Angie Veredit Fuentes Cortez, girl, to Elida Noemi Cortez and Jose William Fuentes of Culpeper

Aug. 16, 2021: Grady William Brown, boy, to Nicole Brown and Chaz Brown of Culpeper

Aug. 18, 2021: Roselyn Grace Settle, girl, to Morgan Settle and Trey Settle of Warrenton

Aug. 23, 2021: Roman Paul Matthew, boy, to Kylee Good and Stephen Matthew Good of Orange

Aug. 24, 2021: Vera Geneva Deberry, girl, to Rachelle Wilder and Zonchez Deberry of Orange

Aug. 25, 2021: Joshua Mason Gibson III, boy, to Justice Peyton and Joshua Gibson Jr. of Orange

Aug. 28, 2021: Carson Rae Lauck, girl, to Brandy Mayes and Christopher Lauck

Babies born in September

Sept. 11, 2021: Ulises Dylan Lopez Godinez, boy, to Gerber and Otoniel Lopez Garcia of Culpeper

Sept. 12, 2021: Benson Augustus LaForce, boy, to Marie and Benjamin LaForce of Culpeper

Sept. 14, 2021: Charlotte Anne Wilhoit, girl, to Ashley B. Wilhoit and Jeremy C. Wilhoit of Orange

Sept. 18, 2021: Preston Brady Koglin, boy, to Amanda and Chris Koglin of Culpeper

Sept. 21, 2021: Amara Rose Hobcroft, girl, to Olivia Melina Hobcroft and Daniel Blake Hobcroft of Fauquier

Sept. 26, 2021: Christopher Justin Nicholson Jr., boy, to Tiffany Samuels and Christopher Nicholson Sr. of Spotsylvania

Sept. 30, 2021: Brynleigh Mae Ryder, girl, to Makayla King and Chase Ryder of Orange

