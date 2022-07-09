 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper hospital announces June births

Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary volunteer Pam Oliver

Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary volunteer Pam Oliver and her peers knit caps for every baby born in the hospital’s Birthing Center.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

June 1, 2022: Cal’lynn Hendrix Buergey, girl, born to Kimberlee Beall of Orange.

June 3, 2022: Ellen Allegra Davis, girl, born to Patricia and Jud Davis of Culpeper.

June 13, 2022: Jeremiah Vincent Johnson, boy, born to Amy Ritchie and Jeremiah Johnson of Orange.

June 22, 2022: Alison June Castillo Rsales, girl, born to Maria Alejandra Rosales Ramirez and Cesar Castillo of Culpeper.

June 22, 2022: Elijah Theodore Dyer, boy, born to Kendra and Michael Dyer of Culpeper.

June 23, 2022: Paige Marie Sisk, girl, born to Nichole Chapman and Brandon Sisk of Culpeper.

June 25, 2022: Casandra Alana Foster Velazquez, girl, born to Clarita Dorca Velazquez Morales and Zachary Ryan Foster of Culpeper.

