Culpeper hospital announces June births

June 1, 2022: Cal’lynn Hendrix Buergey, girl, born to Kimberlee Beall of Orange.
June 3, 2022: Ellen Allegra Davis, girl, born to Patricia and Jud Davis of Culpeper.
June 13, 2022: Jeremiah Vincent Johnson, boy, born to Amy Ritchie and Jeremiah Johnson of Orange.
June 22, 2022: Alison June Castillo Rsales, girl, born to Maria Alejandra Rosales Ramirez and Cesar Castillo of Culpeper.
June 22, 2022: Elijah Theodore Dyer, boy, born to Kendra and Michael Dyer of Culpeper.
June 23, 2022: Paige Marie Sisk, girl, born to Nichole Chapman and Brandon Sisk of Culpeper.
June 25, 2022: Casandra Alana Foster Velazquez, girl, born to Clarita Dorca Velazquez Morales and Zachary Ryan Foster of Culpeper.