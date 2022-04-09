Culpeper hospital announces March births

This baby (omitted due to a recording glitch) was born last summer at Culpeper Medical Center:

Aug. 11, 2021: Jaiden Michael Hartford, boy, to Jessical Pauley and Justin Michael Hartford of Remington

These babies were born in March 2022 at Culpeper Medical Center:

March 4, 2022: Laci Rain Butler, girl, to Caitlin Thagholm and and Ryan Butler of Culpeper

March 7, 2022: Kinsey Caroline Siever, girl, to Kendra and Matthew Siever of Orange

March 8, 2022: Lily Marie Critchfield, girl, to Brittany and Mark Critchfield of Orange

March 11, 2022: Milah JoLeigh Maddox, girl, to JoHanna Hull and Jason Maddox of Culpeper

March 17, 2022: Abel Robert Jackson Shirkey, boy, to Sheena Alger and Steven Shirkey Page

March 21, 2022: Charlotte Lynn Barkley, girl to Demi and Garrett Barkley of Culpeper

March 23, 2022: Isaiah Gray, boy, to Suzann and Ronnie Gray of Culpeper

March 27, 2022: Silvana Saldana Jimenez, girl, to Lucero del Carmen Garcia Rocha and Juan Carlos Saldana Jimenez of Orange

March 29, 2022: Denise Juanita Baldwin, girl, to Janice Anderson and Tylor Baldwin of Culpeper

March 30, 2022: Thiago Farid Posadas Benitez, boy, to Elvia Lizeth Benitez and Jose Omar Posadas Mendoza of Culpeper

March 31, 2022: Brianna Yaritza Pop Cac, girl, to Joselinne Cac and Alex Pop of Culpeper