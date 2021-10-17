Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary votes to dissolve

The Auxiliary’s Lights of Love Christmas tradition—for which community members purchase lights in honor or in memory of loved ones they wish to remember during the holiday season—has raised almost $400,000 since it began in 1983. Since 1997 Auxiliary members have knitted baby caps for newborns. In 2019 alone, during the organization’s last full year of operation, 460 caps were knitted.

“Our members are proud of our many accomplishments, our years of service, our relationship to the hospital and our overflowing gifts to the community,” Proctor said.

What happens next?

As of December 31, 2021, the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary will be dissolved, Proctor said.

The Thrift shop, next to Gary’s Ace Hardware in Meadowbrook Shopping Center, will continue to operate as it has been through Dec. 23, receiving donations through Friday, Nov. 30.

“An independent assessor will determine the fair market value of the operational assets (shelving, display cases, etc.),” records for the organization state. “After the Auxiliary’s liabilities have been satisfied, the remaining assets will be transferred in compliance with state and federal laws governing the operation of a 501©3 nonprofit, and in accordance with the Auxiliary’s Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws.”

Proctor said the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary opened and now closes with a quote from cultural anthropologist and author Margaret Mead: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed people can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.