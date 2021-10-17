Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary votes to dissolve

This week the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary—an organization that has underpinned the local medical community in for more than 60 years—announced this week they had voted to dissolve.
“We’re heartbroken to reach this point,” Auxiliary Chairwoman Joan Proctor told the Star-Exponent this week. “We’ve been a staple not only in the hospital but in the community, but after several months of discussion we all agree it’s for the best.”
Proctor said the onset of COVID-19 and its impact on volunteers, as well as continuing concerns about filling leadership positions are contributing factors to the decision.
“We’re ending on a high note,” Proctor added. “We’re unified with the hospital and many of us will continue to help there in a variety of ways.”
UVA Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton said in a statement that the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary has been integral to the hospital for more than half a century and will be missed.
“One of our goals in supporting this decision and transition is to ensure that volunteer opportunities continue to exist,” Staton said. “We will continue to have a robust volunteer program and welcome former Auxiliary members and other volunteers with open arms to participate.
“Volunteers have played, and will continue to play, an invaluable role in creating an exceptional experience for patients and a supportive environment for our team members to deliver care,” she added.
Auxiliary history
It’s actually thanks to the Auxiliary that Culpeper secured local medical facilities in the first place, Proctor said in a previous interview.
“A group of mothers were tired of having to go elsewhere to have their babies, or take their children to the emergency room,” Proctor told the Star-Exponent in 2019. “They got together and decided Culpeper needed its own hospital.”
Founded in 1958 with 450 charter members, the Women’s Auxiliary of Culpeper Memorial Hospital laid the groundwork for the hospital’s opening on Jan. 31, 1960.
Originally known as “Pink Ladies,” Auxiliary members operated the facility’s Hospitality Shop, manned the reception and information desks, provided services on the patient floor and offered mending and sewing services for the hospital.
Proctor said over the years volunteers from Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Rappahannock and Fauquier counties have been doing everything from running the Auxiliary Thrift Shop in Meadowbrook Shopping Center to knitting hats for newborns and raising money for scholarships, to comforting families who have lost a loved one.
“I’ve held patients’ hands and families’ hands, I’ve cried and I’ve prayed with patients and their families, I’ve laughed with them, congratulated them, I’ve helped wherever and whenever I could,” Proctor said. “All in all, I benefitted probably as much if not more than they have.”
It’s a good feeling to know that what you do really matters, Proctor said.
“There really is nothing better in the world than knowing you are making a significant difference in the lives of other people,” she said.
Quantifying the work
Proctor estimated more than 1,433,000 volunteer hours have been accrued by the organization since it began, through 2020.
“If volunteer time is valued at $28.54 per hour, in today’s dollars the Auxiliary, during its existence, has donated manpower worth over $40 million dollars,” Proctor said.
During a “Thank You” banquet in 2019 four charter members—who had been donating their time to the organization since joining in its early days—were recognized: Mary Jane Glass and her husband, Bud; Jean Inskeep, and Hermine Thomas. It was noted that Mary Jane Glass, a founding member of the auxiliary, had racked up 20,500 total hours of service over the last 60 years of her life.
The mission of the organization was to support the larger community through service to the hospital.
“We provide reassurance to families, give direction and escorting, sit with patients who are agitated—we assist the nurses and medical personnel by simply being an extra set of hands,” Proctor said.
The Pink Ladies Follies, an evening of entertainment with skits, choral selections and dance-troupe performances, was organized by the Auxiliary in 1961 in the Pitts Theater downtown, raising $2,881. Subsequent similar events raised $3,265 in 1962 and $3,419 in 1963. Continuing thereafter every other year through 1986, these extravaganzas were very popular money-makers—reaching a record $16,353 in 1977—that raised needed funds for hospital improvements.
Money raised today through the Auxiliary’s Thrift Shop and the hospital’s Coffee Shop and Gift Shop are donated to the hospital. They have helped fund such recent initiatives as the Aquatics Center at Powell Wellness Center, the hospital’s chapel renovation, and scholarships for local high school students pursuing medical careers. Since the scholarship program began in 1986 more than $250,000 in scholarships have been presented to 259 students in Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties, according to records kept by the Auxiliary.
The Auxiliary gave $100,000 in 1986 toward capital improvements at the hospital; $410,000 in 1997 toward extensive renovation of the medical/surgical nursing unit; $1.2 million in 2001 toward the capital campaign that built Powell Wellness Center; $400,000 in 2007 for digital 3D mammography; $700,000 in 2012 to purchase a breast coil and software for the MRI equipment and $500,000 in 2017 for the hospital cafeteria renovation.
The Auxiliary’s Lights of Love Christmas tradition—for which community members purchase lights in honor or in memory of loved ones they wish to remember during the holiday season—has raised almost $400,000 since it began in 1983. Since 1997 Auxiliary members have knitted baby caps for newborns. In 2019 alone, during the organization’s last full year of operation, 460 caps were knitted.
“Our members are proud of our many accomplishments, our years of service, our relationship to the hospital and our overflowing gifts to the community,” Proctor said.
What happens next?
As of December 31, 2021, the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary will be dissolved, Proctor said.
The Thrift shop, next to Gary’s Ace Hardware in Meadowbrook Shopping Center, will continue to operate as it has been through Dec. 23, receiving donations through Friday, Nov. 30.
“An independent assessor will determine the fair market value of the operational assets (shelving, display cases, etc.),” records for the organization state. “After the Auxiliary’s liabilities have been satisfied, the remaining assets will be transferred in compliance with state and federal laws governing the operation of a 501©3 nonprofit, and in accordance with the Auxiliary’s Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws.”
Proctor said the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary opened and now closes with a quote from cultural anthropologist and author Margaret Mead: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed people can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”
