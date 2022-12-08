Culpeper hospital dedicates tree lighting to volunteer chaplains

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center dedicated its Christmas tree lighting Monday evening to the volunteer chaplains who spend their time helping patients and their loved ones cope with illness.

“This group of spiritual leaders have been put to the test over the last couple of years—the demands of their service to the community and beyond has exceeded what anybody could have imagined,” said Travis Chaney, interim associate chief nursing officer.

“They were always available, always here when needed. They were always most appreciated by our staff, families and patients.”

Two of those volunteer clergymen, Pastor Erick Kalenga and Pastor Jeff Light, were on hand to turn on the lights on the 16-foot Christmas tree.

Kalenga is the pastor of His Village Baptist Church in Culpeper and Light serves as the pastor for the Novum Baptist Church in Reva.

Kalenga also serves as a member of the Culpeper Town Council.

“It’s an honor. I’ve been serving as a chaplain for many years here at the hospital and also at the police department. It is an honor to serve our community in that capacity. Especially during COVID, we saw the need of spiritual encouragement and moral support,” he said.

“A lot of people were going through a difficult time and it was certainly a privilege for me to be a light for someone in that capacity.”

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton said Monday’s program replaced Lights of Love, organized for many years by the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary until its dissolution in 2021.

The auxiliary held its final Lights of Love in December 2021, which included a fundraiser for local nursing students along with the tree lighting.

“I’m grateful that we have the opportunity to carry the tradition on in the community,” said Staton.

MFA Dance Studio youngsters and the youth choir from Shiloh Baptist Church in Brandy Station were both featured at the tree lighting. The choir performed an acapella version of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

Dr. Tiffany Stoddard also performed a solo version of “Silent Night,” and led the assembled crowd in a rendition of “Joy to the World.”

UVA Culpeper Medical Center Morrison food services Director Christina Faure and her team provided refreshments for the event.

The guest services office at the hospital, led by Kimberly Stewart, organized the tree lighting this year. Other health center members who helped set up were facilities management team members Joe Myers, Bryant Jenkins and Paul Otworth.

UVA Culpeper Medical Center is located at 501 Sunset Lane in Culpeper.