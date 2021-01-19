Culpeper hospital partners to provide COVID-19 vaccine for teachers, school staff

Culpeper County is taking a collaborative approach to administering its very limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine, including to local school personnel receiving it this week.
Officials are ramping up multi-agency medical forces for giving the shots, while partnering with the hospital and health department on vaccination clinics and supply.
This is as federal supply remains unpredictable and state rollout slow in early days of the global vaccine effort against a deadly illness still rampant locally and on the global scale.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, as of Tuesday, there were around 25,000 people on a health department waiting list to get the vaccine and only a fraction of that administered.
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors met by teleconference Tuesday morning with local health officials for an emergency meeting on the status of vaccination rollout so far in the region.
Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten began the conversation reviewing efforts for already vaccinating some 2,000 healthcare and frontline personnel in Culpeper County as part of phase one distribution.
Culpeper County, at the center of the Health District, was selected as the central vaccination location for the five counties with initial doses administered from the Reva Volunteer Fire Department along U.S. Route 29. The health department is arranging vaccines by appointment only, contacting those eligible.
The state allots vaccine supplies by health district and hospital, Ooten said, and not by county. As of Tuesday, supply to the state has been 100,000 to 110,000 doses weekly, he said, adding health districts with higher populations receive more vaccines, not including the Culpeper area health district, with its less than 200,000 population.
“In a state looking at a population of 8.6 million, 110,000 doses can only go so far,” Ooten said.
Of that, Culpeper County has received 1,000-1,500 doses of novel coronavirus vaccine per week, RRHD Director Dr. Wade Kartchner said in Tuesday’s conference call. Last week, the governor expanded phase two vaccination rollout to those 65 and older and with at-risk medical conditions, overwhelming the local health district with calls and requests to get on the list for an appointment.
“We were somewhat ready for that until the federal government said we would not get more doses for the next four to eight weeks,” Kartchner said. The current local allocation is far below local capacity for getting doses into people’s arms, he said, which he estimated at the ability to give around 1,200 shots per day.
The “bottleneck” in the process, he said, replying to a question about delays from Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood, is getting the vaccine from the federal government and the pharmaceutical companies: “It’s playing out statewide,” Kartchner said. “We’re all stuck in the same boat.”
The good news in Culpeper is that Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center is willing to share its supply of vaccine received through its hospital supply chain.
To that end, starting on Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday, some 800 employees of Culpeper County Public Schools, in partnership with the hospital and health department, will get the vaccine. The clinic will be held at the health district’s new consolidated vaccination site at Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper.
“We are happy to do that,” said Donna Staton, Culpeper Medical Center president. She said the hospital would continue to support opportunities for administering vaccine for phase two community members.
“There is definitely work going on behind the scenes,” she said. “As we get more reliability, we will continue to increase our footprint.”
Behind the scenes, Culpeper County emergency services technicians are receiving extra training to enable them to be VDH-certified to give the COVID-19 vaccine. The extra forces will mean no additional delay for getting it to the public once supply increases. Some local EMTs have already achieved required credentials and will be on site at Daniel Technology Center later this week, Ooten said.
Tapping into hospital resources and EMT support will help, Kartchner said, while waiting for medical providers and pharmacies to come on board with their own supply of vaccination. They are pulling from the same supply as health departments, the health director said. A practice in Orange County requested 2,000 doses last week and another in Warrenton, 1,200 doses, he said.
“They didn’t get that amount, they got a tenth of that amount, one didn’t get any,” Kartchner said. “Until we get an increase from the state, we are sort of at a static point right now.”
The local health district reopened its survey Tuesday for those 65 and older or with at-risk medical conditions to get on the waiting list for a vaccine appointment at rrhd.org. Those without internet can call 540/308-6072 to leave a message for a call back.
Kartchner estimated around 100,000 people in this health district (around 60 or 70 percent of total population) would eventually get the COVID-19 vaccine. He said 25 percent of the district’s population younger than 18 are not slated to receive vaccine.
Testing for COVID-19 is more widely available now, including at local pharmacies, according to the local health department. “There may be places such as drug stores that I am not aware of. Wellspring and COVID Testing LLC, across from Culpeper Medical Centers, both offer testing in Culpeper,” he said.
540/825-4315