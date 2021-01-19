Culpeper hospital partners to provide COVID-19 vaccine for teachers, school staff

The good news in Culpeper is that Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center is willing to share its supply of vaccine received through its hospital supply chain.

To that end, starting on Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday, some 800 employees of Culpeper County Public Schools, in partnership with the hospital and health department, will get the vaccine. The clinic will be held at the health district’s new consolidated vaccination site at Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper.

“We are happy to do that,” said Donna Staton, Culpeper Medical Center president. She said the hospital would continue to support opportunities for administering vaccine for phase two community members.

“There is definitely work going on behind the scenes,” she said. “As we get more reliability, we will continue to increase our footprint.”

Behind the scenes, Culpeper County emergency services technicians are receiving extra training to enable them to be VDH-certified to give the COVID-19 vaccine. The extra forces will mean no additional delay for getting it to the public once supply increases. Some local EMTs have already achieved required credentials and will be on site at Daniel Technology Center later this week, Ooten said.