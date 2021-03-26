Culpeper hospital saw virus surge at end of '20, early '21

A year after the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease in Culpeper. But making it into 2021 was no easy feat for staff at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center.
“Back in December, our system was really taxed and it was an extraordinary sight to behold on behalf of our hospital employees,” said Donna Staton, president of the 70-bed hospital, during Wednesday’s State of the Community program hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, held for the second year on Zoom due to the pandemic.
“We saw over 72 admissions in December and into January—our overall daily census at some point was in excess of 50 percent COVID positive patients.”
The good news, she added, is not a single team member at the local hospital acquired COVID-19 by caring for patients. The hospital has seen 11 admissions so far in March, averaging two to three admissions daily, Staton said.
“Those patients are here for reasons other than COVID so this is a good thing, shows the acuity of COVID is going down, prevalence in community is going down,” she said.
As of Thursday, March 25, Virginia Dept. of Health reported a total of 4,442 COVID cases in Culpeper County, 175 hospitalizations for the virus and 56 deaths.
That’s compared to 20 reported deaths in Culpeper around Thanksgiving and 107 hospitalizations. Positive cases now number less than half the positive cases then.
Novant Health UVA Health System continues to do mandatory COVID-19 testing on patients. Some testing positive show no symptoms, Staton said during her presentation. Culpeper Medical Center closely tracks percent positive rate of patients in the ER, she added.
“We are down now at the lowest percentage that we have been since the beginning of COVID, 8.5 percent,” Staton said.
The novel coronavirus has been “all-consuming” for the local hospital in the past year, she said, noting the one-year anniversary recently of the first cases in Culpeper.
“Our work has been exclusively focused on how to respond to COVID,” Staton said.
Patient and employee safety has remained top priority from the beginning. Last March, the hospital anticipated “this tsunami event, which really didn’t occur,” the CMC president said.
Across the health system that includes two larger hospitals in Northern Virginia, cases peaked and lagged as restrictions went into place and residents came to grips with the health crisis, Staton said.
“People started to go through the grieving process, acceptance and toleration of COVID … denial, anger, and acceptance—I went through two or three cycles of that alone in past year.”
Case and hospitalizations stabilized in the fall and then shot up as schools returned and the holidays happened.
“The tsunami event we all anticipated would occur happened in December, following Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Year’s,” Staton said, adding the hospital maintained its supply chain, limited visitation and had mandatory masking and virus screening at all entrances. “Today, hospitalizations are down to pre-surge levels, an over 65 percent decrease, for our service area.”
Across the health system, the all-time high was Jan. 8 with 336 people in the hospital for COVID-19. As of March 23, the system had 66 patients in the hospital for coronavirus, she said.
While dealing with the surge of cases at the end of 2020 into 2021, the local hospital also began giving COVID-19 vaccinations, starting Dec. 7 with frontline workers.
“I could not be more proud to be a member of this community and the tremendous amount of collaboration I have seen,” Staton said of the ensuing and ongoing local vaccination effort in partnership with Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, Culpeper County Public Schools, Culpeper County Emergency Services and other partners including Madison Volunteer Fire Department and Reva VFD.
The first 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine arrived locally on March 6 and local partners “rose to the occasion and did a stellar job,” Staton said in quickly organizing a mass clinic during which nearly 1,000 doses were administered. The hospital president said the various vaccines have all been shown to reduce severe symptoms and illness even against virus variants.
The local health district is now in phase 1c of the vaccine rollout, which will likely remain in place for several weeks, Staton said on Wednesday, then shifting to “a broader application.” Community partnership will remain a foundation of the vaccination effort, she added, lauding the many school nurses who have stepped up to help.
Also in 2020, Culpeper Medical Center developed a strategic plan with goals of providing access to patients in the community, keeping care local, affordable care and meeting the communities where they need it, Staton said.
Finally, during the past year, the local hospital worked with Warrenton-based PATH Foundation on development of a community health needs assessment. The three-year outreach for the hospital will focus on behavioral health, mental health, substance abuse, obesity and wellness.
“It is a marathon and not a sprint,” Staton said. “It takes a long time to change lifestyles, to change behaviors … It starts with our youth.”
The program will focus efforts on education for the younger adult population, working with partners and local nonprofits. The work kicked off in January, the hospital president said.
Culpeper Medical Center continues to grow its medical staff and make facility improvements including to the family birth center to support double-digit growth in birth and deliveries the past two years, Staton concluded.
