Culpeper hospital saw virus surge at end of '20, early '21

A year after the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease in Culpeper. But making it into 2021 was no easy feat for staff at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center.

“Back in December, our system was really taxed and it was an extraordinary sight to behold on behalf of our hospital employees,” said Donna Staton, president of the 70-bed hospital, during Wednesday’s State of the Community program hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, held for the second year on Zoom due to the pandemic.

“We saw over 72 admissions in December and into January—our overall daily census at some point was in excess of 50 percent COVID positive patients.”

The good news, she added, is not a single team member at the local hospital acquired COVID-19 by caring for patients. The hospital has seen 11 admissions so far in March, averaging two to three admissions daily, Staton said.

“Those patients are here for reasons other than COVID so this is a good thing, shows the acuity of COVID is going down, prevalence in community is going down,” she said.

As of Thursday, March 25, Virginia Dept. of Health reported a total of 4,442 COVID cases in Culpeper County, 175 hospitalizations for the virus and 56 deaths.