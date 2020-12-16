Culpeper hospital staff begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The hospital has enough vaccine on hand for all of its staff, so no one was stressed about whether they happened to be first in line, Reingruber said.

“This was a great start to really attack this COVID-19 virus,” she said. “I’d done a lot of reading on my own (about vaccines), and talked with doctors and coworkers. When it came down to it, I decided this was the best thing for me and my family.”

“Everybody needs to make decisions for themselves, but I think people need to not live in fear of a vaccine. There’s been a lot of research, a lot of data on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Reingruber said she was very pleased with the studies that Pfizer has done and the outcomes of its research, “100 percent.”

“Initially, I was maybe more hesitant months ago when it was all starting,” she said. “But I think this will be our No. 1 way we’re going to combat this, to start widespread vaccination.

“People just need to educate themselves and not be fearful. We’ve been vaccinating for all sorts of things for many, many years. This is going to be a good thing. I think the benefits outweigh the risks.”