Culpeper hospital staff begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

After nine months treating local residents with coronavirus disease, Culpeper Medical Center’s staff is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
So say Fiona Reingruber, a registered nurse in the hospital’s Emergency Department, and Dr. Jon D’Souza, the emergency medicine physician who leads the community hospital’s medical staff.
On Wednesday, they were among about 35 people who became the first Culpeper staff members to receive Pfizer’s brand-new COVID-19 vaccine.
Reingruber was the very first hospital employee to receive the preventative vaccine.
Sandra Clatterbuck, an occupational health nurse, administered the Pfizer vaccine shot to her in a meeting room in the hospital’s basement, where there was enough space for frontline staff members to be socially distanced.
“I feel great about it,” Reingruber said afterward, in an interview late Wednesday afternoon. “The process went really well; the hospital has been preparing for this for a while. I’m excited to have been able to be the first to receive the vaccine.”
On Tuesday, a hospital leader asked for volunteers, and Reingruber was among a couple of staff members who raised their hands. On Wednesday, because of the icy weather, when she reported to work, the registered nurse became the first staff member to get a shot.
The hospital has enough vaccine on hand for all of its staff, so no one was stressed about whether they happened to be first in line, Reingruber said.
“This was a great start to really attack this COVID-19 virus,” she said. “I’d done a lot of reading on my own (about vaccines), and talked with doctors and coworkers. When it came down to it, I decided this was the best thing for me and my family.”
“Everybody needs to make decisions for themselves, but I think people need to not live in fear of a vaccine. There’s been a lot of research, a lot of data on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Reingruber said she was very pleased with the studies that Pfizer has done and the outcomes of its research, “100 percent.”
“Initially, I was maybe more hesitant months ago when it was all starting,” she said. “But I think this will be our No. 1 way we’re going to combat this, to start widespread vaccination.
“People just need to educate themselves and not be fearful. We’ve been vaccinating for all sorts of things for many, many years. This is going to be a good thing. I think the benefits outweigh the risks.”
Reingruber, raised in Warrenton, has lived in Culpeper County for 17 years. She and her husband have four children. “I live and work in Culpeper. It’s my hometown,” she said. “Working for this hospital, many of the people I see are people I know.”
“In health care, all of us have been dealing with this virus since early in March,” Chief Medical Officer D’Souza said. “There wasn’t an end in sight, there was no light at the end of the tunnel. But now we feel a ray of hope.”
He said he feels “incredibly lucky” to have been among the first to receive the vaccine.
“I think most health-care people feel the same way,” D’Souza said. “Literally dozens of people on my staff have been texting me about it; there is considerable excitement.”
Administration of the vaccine, which he received at Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, went smoothly, he said.
“Physically, I feel very good,” D’Souza said. “Of course, there can be side effects, as with any vaccine, the same symptoms as with a flu shot—pain at the injection site, low-grade temperature, a headache. Tomorrow, I may feel something. But it will absolutely be worth it. ... This vaccine cannot give us the virus. It is perfectly safe.”
“This is simply the best Christmas present that I and our community could have gotten,” he said.
“I would encourage anyone, when a vaccine becomes available to them, to protect themselves and their loved ones. This is the single best intervention we have.”
“... The virus will be with us, at a minimum, for the next six months,” the physician added. “We just have to accept that.”
Because it will be months before vaccination becomes widespread, D’Souza and Reingruber emphasized the importance of everyone remaining vigilant about not spreading the often-asymptomatic virus and acting carefully to protect others.
“People just need to continue with their wearing masks, social distancing,” Reingruber said. “I know it’s really hard to be away from family and friends, especially during the holidays.
“We feel that, too. It’s hard on us here as nurses, doctors, paramedics and techs. We feel the same way,” she said. “But we don’t like it when you have to come to us and you’re ill and then you can’t have your family here.”
“If I had a dollar for every time somebody said ‘Gosh, if I’d just worn my mask or if I had just not gone here, or not done that,’ ” Reingruber said. “I mean, somebody literally said it to me 30 minutes ago: ‘‘If I’d just been wearing my mask, I wouldn’t be in this situation.’
“I’d hate for someone to become a believer that this is the real deal once they already have COVID and they’re very ill,” she said. “We’re working hard on this end, and we just need our community to keep helping us on their end. This vaccine gives us hope.”
“Tuesday was a historic day for the Novant Health UVA Health System, as we received our shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines,” said Michelle Strider, the system’s chief quality officer.
The three-hospital system received 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Strider said in a statement Wednesday.
“Starting Thursday, we will be offering vaccine clinics for staff at Culpeper Medical Center and Prince William Medical Center, beginning a process that will include all team members, physicians and advanced practice providers,” she said. “We will continue to vaccinate through January.”
At the moment, Novant Health UVA Health System doesn’t know how regular future vaccine shipments will be, Strider said.
“We do anticipate receiving a shipment of the Moderna vaccine once the (Emergency Use Authorization) passes,” she said. “Like other Virginia hospitals, we are notified as vaccine becomes available. We stay closely connected to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which works to keep us updated on vaccine shipments in Virginia.”
Reportedly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration may grant the EUA for the Moderna vaccine on Thursday.
