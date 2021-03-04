Culpeper Housing cuts ribbon on Ann Wingfield Commons expansion

A little more than two years after the ground breaking, a ribbon cutting was held Wednesday at the Cheryl Carter Community Center next to Ann Wingfield Commons, a newly expanded and renovated affordable housing complex bordered by East Spencer and Commerce streets in downtown Culpeper.

The offices of Culpeper Housing and Shelter Services will be housed in the attractive brick building named for its longtime director while on the other side of the structure, Ann Wingfield residents will have access to a community room for holding special events and other gatherings.

The CHASS Board met for the first time Wednesday in the community room in celebration of the multi-million dollar, two-year project that also added 12 townhome units on Spencer Street and renovated 32 units in the main building fronting on East Street. It is a former elementary school built in 1929 named for a Culpeper educator.

Cheryl Carter has worked for the housing agency that facilitates access to the apartments for 23 years, and was hired by the nonprofit’s former director, the late Sam Aitken. He first had the vision some 20 years ago to turn the old school into low income apartments, and that vision lives on.

Carter was surprised to see her name on the community center sign and that all of her family came for its unveiling.