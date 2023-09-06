Culpeper Housing and Shelter Services has a new executive director.

Christopher C. McGill Jr. assumed the leadership role at the local nonprofit, effective Sept. 5, according to a release from the CHASS Board of Directors.

McGill brings demonstrated leadership, entrepreneurial talent and experience with homeless services to the role, the release stated. He is joining CHASS from Thurman Brisben Center in Fredericksburg, where he most recently held the position of Program Director. McGill is also a senior pastor at Grace Baptist Community Church in Madison, which he has led for the past 11 years.

He replaces longtime executive director Cheryl Carter, who retired Sept. 1 after over 25 years with the housing nonprofit. She began working for CHASS, formally Culpeper Community Development Corporation, as a shelter monitor under the direction of the late Sam Aitken.

“I feel sad leaving a place where I have worked for 25 years. Helping the less fortunate has made me realize how truly blessed I am,” Carter said in a statement. “There are times when we all take for granted what we have until we meet someone who has nothing (no job, no home and no one to turn to). Being able to help individuals and families in need makes you appreciate what you have and look at life differently.”

She said she looks forward to spending more time with her husband, children and grandchildren. Carter thanked her wonderful staff for their sincere compassion and support over the past 25 years.