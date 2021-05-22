Culpeper Humane Society to host online auction

An online auction, “Bidders for Criters,” will be held May 28 to June 6 to benefit the Culpeper Humane Society, the organization announced this week.

In an event sponsored by Koons Automotive of Culpeper and other local businesses, people can bid and win up to 100 items, including one-of-a-kind artwork, gift baskets, jewelry, household items, gift certificates for food, music lessons, sports and spa days, among other items, the Humane Society said in a release.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic it’s been a “ruff” year, the society said, but “our rescue not only survived but thrived, exceeding expectations.”

The group said its Pet Pantry distributed over 13,000 pounds in 2020 of free pet food to seniors, veterans, the disabled, and necessitous families, to provide a way for them to keep their pets in their homes and out of the shelter.

In the past year the Humane Society’s Trap/Neuter/Return Alliance trapped, spayed or neutered and vaccinated 500 cats from feral cat colonies and barns, preventing the growth of these colonies. The vaccinations keep pets and their owners safe from rabies.