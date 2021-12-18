Culpeper 'in crisis' with hospital staffing stress and rising COVID cases

Culpeper hospital staff members have quit because they’re burned out by tending to patients made critically ill by the novel coronavirus, or because they can earn three or four times the pay as traveling nurses, temporary workers who fill emergency positions, Staton said.

Her team members work in their community hospital because they love contributing to a place they care about, where family and friends are the patients they help, she said.

But “as they care for these people they love and they see serious illnesses and deaths that likely could have been prevented, it has an emotional toll,” she said.

Since Jan. 1, UVA Health has hired more than 370 new team members, including 35 new nurses in Culpeper, Staton said.

“We are actively recruiting experienced travelers to help meet our immediate needs and assist with staffing through the holiday season,” she said.

