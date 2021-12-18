Culpeper 'in crisis' with hospital staffing stress and rising COVID cases

Culpeper hospital President Donna Staton is recruiting help to address the community’s health-care crisis as local COVID19 cases rise and health-care workers reach exhaustion.
“There is a mental and physical toll from this as we approach the two-year mark fighting this unprecedented crisis,” Staton said.
The veteran health-care executive said she is reaching out to others to “create a sense of awareness and urgency for our community.”
The head of Culpeper Medical Center has quietly called local leaders to action, assembling them to solicit ideas and rally assistance to fight the widespread effects of a deadly, mutating virus. Gary Deal, chairman of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, is helping in the effort.
Staton and Deal met with community leaders twice in the past two weeks to describe the problems confronting the hospital, and discuss what can be done to support its staff as Culpeper prepares for this winter’s anticipated wave of flu and COVID cases.
“Our Culpeper hospital and our regional hospitals are currently full with patients that are battling COVID or are ill because of various sickness,” Deal wrote in a recent Facebook post. “Many patients are waiting too long before they are going to the doctor or going to the hospital to get treatment. I encourage everyone to be diligent with their healthcare and mitigation practices.”
The board chairman encouraged everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as science shows people who are fully vaccinated have lower rates of infection, serious illness and deaths.
Staton said the hospital expects a surge of COVID patients in January.
It is urgent for people to get vaccine and booster shots as soon as possible, before gathering with loved ones for the holidays, she said.
“People need to understand that seven to 10 days after holiday gatherings, hospitals will be overwhelmed,” Staton said.
Her advice mirrors that of virologists, epidemiologists and hospital administrators around the world, which carry heightened emphasis as COVID’s omicron variant grows more prevalent.
Bracing for the wave
The Culpeper hospital, part of the UVA Health System, is “keeping a close eye on what we anticipate to be another peak,” Staton said.
“The waves of the pandemic are taking a heavy toll on our health-care heroes across the country,” she said. “It has exacerbated an industry-wide problem of nursing and staffing shortages and turnover. Though this problem is not unique to Culpeper, our team members continue to feel the strain as well.”
Culpeper hospital staff members have quit because they’re burned out by tending to patients made critically ill by the novel coronavirus, or because they can earn three or four times the pay as traveling nurses, temporary workers who fill emergency positions, Staton said.
Her team members work in their community hospital because they love contributing to a place they care about, where family and friends are the patients they help, she said.
But “as they care for these people they love and they see serious illnesses and deaths that likely could have been prevented, it has an emotional toll,” she said.
Since Jan. 1, UVA Health has hired more than 370 new team members, including 35 new nurses in Culpeper, Staton said.
“We are actively recruiting experienced travelers to help meet our immediate needs and assist with staffing through the holiday season,” she said.
Anger and the virus
Outlining critical concerns to community leaders in private meetings this month, Staton said too many people are waiting to seek medical help at the hospital. That means they arrive sicker, need more help from health-care workers and take longer to recover than if they had acted sooner, she said. This applies to people with COVID as well as those with other ailments, Staton said.
“This means people are staying in the hospital for longer periods of time,” she said.
That puts more pressure on the hospital, which has only so many beds, particularly for those in need of special care during the COVID pandemic.
Violence against nurses has increased throughout the COVID-19 crisis, as mask-wearing and vaccination have been politicized, Staton said.
Many people are getting health information from social media or other sources rather than their family doctor or local health professionals, she said.
“When there is a lack of trust, patients are fighting nurses over very basic things, and it becomes very destructive of nurses’ morale,” Staton said.
Staton, Deal and other leaders have formed Culpeper’s Health Care Committee as a crisis-action group to address the current COVID-related challenges.
The committee’s members include Staton, Deal, Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively, Culpeper Chamber of Commerce CEO Jeff Say, county EMS Director Bill Ooten, county supervisors’ Public Safety Committee Chair Paul Bates, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Population Health Coordinator April Achter, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health Emergency Coordinator Kathy Hatter, Culpeper Human Services Director Lisa Peacock, County Administrator John Egertson, Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association President Junior Perryman, Culpeper Mayor-elect Frank Reaves, Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission Director Patrick Mauney and Culpeper Star-Exponent Editor Emily Jennings.
At the group’s first meeting, on Dec. 8 in the County Administration Building, Supervisor Paul Bates asked Staton, “Do you feel that vaccine mandates have affected the nursing staff? I know a lot of people that I’ve talked to, not just in the medical field, of women of childbearing age (are) worried about autism or the unknown, relating to the vaccine.”
“Actually, no,” she replied. “We have an exemption process in place for team members that have clear medical exemption reasons. We have less than half of 1 percent who chose to leave because of vaccine mandates.”
During both meetings, the hospital president pleaded with community leaders to help find ways to show more appreciation for health-care workers.
Americans did that early in the pandemic, boosting nurses’ and doctors’ spirits as they showed gratitude for the risks and sacrifices they made to aid patients and save lives, she said.
Vaccines and booster shots
Part of showing appreciation is getting a vaccine shot, health-district official April Achter said at the group’s first meeting.
“More people are dying because of this area’s lower vaccination rate,” she said.
Thirty-three percent of Culpeper County residents have not had a single vaccine shot, the health district reports.
“Also, people need to get their booster shots,” Achter said. “If you’ve been vaccinated and you haven’t got your booster shot, there’s a 30 percent breakthrough probability. The local booster-compliance rate is very, very low.”
She estimated less than 20 percent of those eligible for boosters have got one.
The regional health district has organized three vaccine and booster clinics this week, scheduled at the Reva Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., district spokeswoman Kathy Hatter said. The firehall is at 8230 Birmingham Road.
People should visit the health district’s website, rrhd.org, and reserve a spot, Hatter said. But the clinics will also take walk-ins, she said.
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots will all be available for adults and children age 5 and up.
Nurse shortage
The shortage of nurses was a national problem even before the pandemic, Staton said. It has grown worse over the past two years since COVID-19 hit.
According to The Wall Street Journal, nurse turnover rates have increased to about 22% this year, compared with an annual rate of around 18% in 2019, the last year before the pandemic.
The problem is so severe that some states have passed legislation to address it, Staton told community leaders.
In Virginia, hospital representatives could work with state politicians to limit nurse turnover by requiring that travel nurses work outside their home state, as Texas has recently done, she said.
“We need to find ways to attract nurses to our community and encourage them to stay,” Staton said. “On our end, UVA Culpeper Medical Center and our broader health system have put a multitude of initiatives in place to promote resiliency and retention as well as bolster our recruiting efforts.
“The question in my mind ... is what can we do as a community to promote Culpeper County as a destination for health-care talent?” she said.
To help, committee members discussed providing more affordable housing; considering mortgage intervention; offering health-care workers discounts at local businesses; recognizing nurses with positive banners, letters to the editor and newspaper articles; and having church members post yard signs and call, visit and recognize health-care workers.
The leaders volunteered to investigate other ideas, such as seeking grants; involving the Culpeper Technical Education Center or the E-Squared business and school career-training program; and deploying volunteer reserves to help in non-professional ways at the hospital, such as sitting with patients who need careful observation.
Other committee members suggested making a video with county leaders to urge residents to get vaccinations and booster shots, and show people’s appreciation for health-care and emergency workers.
“I guess I didn’t realize until this past week, when two people who I worked closely with died from COVID in Culpeper, that we were back in a surge situation,” said Lisa Peacock, director of the Culpeper County Department of Social Services. “I’m bobbing along thinking everything’s going OK, so this feels like news to me.”
