Culpeper invites locals to capture a lovely moment on Valentine's Day weekend

Las Vegas might offer mixed odds on 2021, so far.
On Tuesday, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. Widespread vaccinations will be months in coming. Impeachment, or not, is in the air, again. Americans are still struggling, and the economy’s shaky.
But in Culpeper, there’s at least one bright spot on the horizon. Come Valentine’s Day weekend, local residents are invited to come downtown, share some good feelings with friends and family, and come away with a keepsake for their scrapbooks and Instagram accounts.
Nic Donovan of NuGen Media in Culpeper will shoot portraits of people in front of the town’s iconic LOVEwork sculpture as a toast to St. Valentine. It’s free, a gift to the community from the town’s economic development and tourism office amid a difficult winter.
“We thought, you know, it’s been a tough year,” Paige Read, the town’s economic development director, said in an interview Tuesday afternoon. “So we want to do this for our community, for people living nearby. It’s not about tourists; it’s about being a part of the community. The intent is not to drive visitors; it’s not for people from Baltimore or Richmond.”
On Monday, Read’s agency announced the two-day event for “families, friends, teams, pets, couples.”
Donovan, a well-liked professional photographer who has chronicled families, teens, groups and weddings and supports the Culpeper community, was chosen for the task, Read said.
On Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13-14, the economic development office said, he’ll be “ready to capture you and your loved ones for FREE. All you have to do is show up. We’ll collect your contact information, snap a photo or two, and email you the photo!”
The beloved sculpture, which will mark its 10th anniversary next year, is already a place where people naturally congregate, snap pictures and create memories, Read noted.
“This year, we figured, why not give something back and create a beautiful little way to celebrate each other and our community?” she said.
Read doesn’t believe downtown Culpeper has hosted such a mass photo shoot before.
But she has noticed how the artwork, where East Davis Street meets Commerce Street opposite the historic railroad depot, has become a happy destination that draws all kinds of people.
Twice in the COVID year of 2020, Read said, she saw a gutsy lover “pop the question” and spark an engagement beside the unique sculpture. Her office even helped a couple by arranging for a photographer to hide away nearby, then spring out and capture the moment.
“Makes for an incredible scene,” she said.
Hence, the St. Valentine’s idea, which sprang forth about two weeks ago, Read said.
“A good photo tells a good story,” she said. “More and more, it seems increasingly common that people like to have family photo sessions once a year, or maybe every season. It’s a way to come together and create memories, share a little about your life with people near or far.”
“We thought, ‘Let’s bring a little joy, share a little love,” Read said.
The photo sessions, at 111 S. Commerce St., will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. That, of course, is subject to change if the weather’s really bad.
The photo sessions will be first come, first served, Read said, adding, “Everyone will need to respect COVID guidelines and social distancing, and be patient. We’re not pre-booking times.”
Participants will check in with a team member, be asked to provide an email address to receive their photo, and wait in line, she said.
“They should keep their masks on, but when they go up to have their photo taken, can take their masks off if they choose,” Read said. “We’re not going to get involved in those decisions.”
Within a day or two, depending on turnout, participants should receive their portraits, she said.
Wind or cold won’t scrub the photography, but a rainy day might, she said.
“We hope this idea will be well-received,” Read said. “It’s a perfect year to try it out. I’m excited. Pray for good weather!”
