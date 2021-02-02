Culpeper invites locals to capture a lovely moment on Valentine's Day weekend

“Makes for an incredible scene,” she said.

Hence, the St. Valentine’s idea, which sprang forth about two weeks ago, Read said.

“A good photo tells a good story,” she said. “More and more, it seems increasingly common that people like to have family photo sessions once a year, or maybe every season. It’s a way to come together and create memories, share a little about your life with people near or far.”

“We thought, ‘Let’s bring a little joy, share a little love,” Read said.

The photo sessions, at 111 S. Commerce St., will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. That, of course, is subject to change if the weather’s really bad.

The photo sessions will be first come, first served, Read said, adding, “Everyone will need to respect COVID guidelines and social distancing, and be patient. We’re not pre-booking times.”

Participants will check in with a team member, be asked to provide an email address to receive their photo, and wait in line, she said.