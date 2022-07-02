Culpeper jogger killed on prayer walk was engineer, minister, father of 6

The Culpeper man recently struck by a car and killed while jogging on a local road was an engineer and owner with the Northern Virginia firm of ATCS, PLC.

John Holland Morse, 55, was also a husband and father of six children who was an ordained minister active at his beloved Stevensburg Baptist Church, according to an obituary at Found & Sons.

He was killed as a pedestrian in the incident that occurred at 6:41 a.m. on June 25.

Morse “went on a prayer walk and was unexpectedly taken home to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face,” his obituary reads.

He was born in Charleston, S.C. and graduated in 1989 from the Citadel with an engineering degree.

Morse was deeply devoted to his Christian faith, and had studied at Southeastern and Southwestern Baptist Theological seminaries and held Masters of Divinity and Theology.

He was ordained at Fort Johnson Baptist Church in Charleston in 1994.

Funeral services were held Saturday at Stevensburg Baptist Church with Pastor Phil Walker, Pastor Jason Walker and Jackson Morse officiating, and burial following in the church cemetery.

“John’s family wishes to extend their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the many first responders who arrived quickly and cared for John and their family in the minutes, hours, and days that have followed,” the obituary stated.

The fatal crash happened on Route 665, approximately a half-mile north of U.S. Route 15 business.

A 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south when it crossed the center of the road and struck Mr. Morse, who was running north on the edge of the road, according to state police.

The driver of the Jeep, Lindzi Jo Crane, 28, of Culpeper, was uninjured in the crash. She was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, second offense within five years.

Since her arrest, Crane has also been charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter, according to court records.

She remains in custody slated to appear July 6 in General District Court. State Police continue to investigate the crash.