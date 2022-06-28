 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper jogger struck, killed; motorist charged with DUI

A Culpeper man jogging on the side of the road early Saturday was struck and killed by a motorist charged with driving under the influence.

At 6:41 a.m. on June 25, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 665, approximately a half-mile north of U.S. Route 15 business, according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

A 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Route 655 when it crossed the center of the roadway and struck a jogger running north on the edge of the road, the release stated. The jogger, John H. Morse, 55, of Culpeper, died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, Lindzi Jo Crane, 28, of Culpeper, was uninjured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Crane was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, second offense within five years. Since her arrest, Crane was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to court records.

The crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.

