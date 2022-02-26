Culpeper JROTC cadet qualifies as one of eight top shooters in the nation

Eastern View High School student Maston Bragg plans to compete to be the nation’s top shooter in March, Culpeper County Public Schools announced Friday.

In a National Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Course (JROTC) rifle competition earlier in February in Arizona, Culpeper Marine Corps JROTC Cadet 2nd Lt. Bragg advanced to place within the top eight shooters nation wide, according to a school release.

As a result, in March Bragg will travel to participate in a national championship in Port Clinton, Ohio, which includes all JROTC programs (Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard).

According to school officials, Bragg has worked very hard over the last four years to reach this point, spending countless days practicing during and after school and participating in many shooting matches. His goal is to get a scholarship through rifle competitions and continue his career in marksmanship.

“We are so proud of Maston and his accomplishments,” said Eastern View Principal Dr. Felix Addo in a statement. “This is definitely huge for Culpeper County Public Schools and Eastern View High School.”