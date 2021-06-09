Culpeper July 4 schedule of events released

In partnership with history and faith groups, the town of Culpeper is getting ready to celebrate Fourth of July with many more activities than pandemic-restricted 2020.

Independence Day is on a Sunday this year and in this colonial town will begin with the Freedom 5K Race, taking off at 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. from its host location, Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.

The race will go down Blue Ridge Ave and loop around Yowell Meadow Park, back to the church. Water stations will be located throughout the route for runners and walkers. T-shirts will be provided to all who register by June 14. Registration is $25.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 4, there will be vendors in Yowell Meadow Park as well as children’s kayak rides from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 1 p.m., there will be a patriotic demonstration with the Culpeper Minutemen SAR at the Minutemen monument in Yowell Meadow.

Culpeper United Methodist, in partnership with Christ-Centered Addiction Resources Services, will host the Freedom Car Show 1 to 5 p.m. in the church parking lot along Madison Road.