Culpeper juvenile accused in NYE murder gets new attorney

The 17-year-old Culpeper male charged with second degree murder in the New Year’s Eve shooting death of 19-year-old Trajon Taylor appeared Friday morning in Circuit Court.

Defendant Khaliq Amod Clark, an Eastern View High School student, has also been indicted on charges of shooting into an occupied building and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, first offense in the incident Dec. 31, 2020 on Third Street in the town of Culpeper.

Clark is being tried as an adult.

A defense motion was granted Friday in circuit court in relation to a change in court-appointed attorneys for the young defendant.

Warrenton-based Mark B. Williams was appointed as Clark's new attorney, replacing former attorney, Madison-based Fred Henshaw.

“The basis of the motion was that the attorney client relationship had irretrievably broken down so Mr. Fred Henshaw could no longer ethically and constitutionally represent the defendant,” said Russell Rabb, deputy Culpeper County commonwealth’s attorney on Friday.

While the case was in Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court, tension and disagreement was evident between Henshaw and the defendant’s family. With the change in attorneys, Clark’s scheduled arraignment this month was withdrawn.