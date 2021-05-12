Culpeper keeps Confederate lake name for now

"The reason to change it in the first place is because people didn't know who Pelham was, but then they educated themselves," she said.

The vote in February was to change the name, so that has not changed, Clancey said Wednesday morning.

"It might not have happened last night, but it will happen. Even more important in my opinion is those council members who want to continue to honor a man who fought for slavery," she said of the Confederate cause.

According to a letter to the editor from former Brandy Station Foundation Chairman Joe McKinney, Pelham's father owned enslaved people and when his son left West Point to join the Confederacy, two enslaved men went with him during the war.

Brown said he was fine with Lake Culpeper, but pointed out that it too, is a name - after the colonial governor Thomas Culpeper (1635-1689) from England.

"We went from Pelham - which some people find offensive - right to the name of Culpeper," Brown said. "I wonder if we're right back to square one?"

He said in follow-up correspondence Wednesday morning it didn't make sense to go from one name to another.