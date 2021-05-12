Culpeper keeps Confederate lake name for now

A Culpeper reservoir in a town steeped in history will retain its Confederate name for now.
A motion by Town Councilwoman Meaghan Taylor at Tuesday night's council meeting to change Lake Pelham to Lake Culpeper failed by a tie 4-4 vote after Councilman Keith Brown abstained from voting.
Councilwoman Jamie Taylor, a leading voice to remove the Alabama artillery officer's name from the lake, voted against Lake Culpeper as the new name, as recommended last month by the town council utility committee.
Clancey is a not a member of the committee that agreed with Vice Mayor Billy Yowell's seemingly innocuous name suggestion so was unable to vote on it last month. She said Lake Culpeper is fine, but wants to instead involve the community in picking a new name.
The reservoir got its current name in 1975 during a public name-the-lake contest.
The winning entry was for John Pelham, who died at age 24 in Culpeper during the Battle of Kelly's Ford on March 17, 1863 while in town to visit one of his local girlfriends.
The Confederates fought and died for their beliefs, said John Clatterbuck during the public comment session.
"We must honor history. We don't tear it down. It's disgraceful," he told town council.
The governing body voted 5-4 in February to change the name and sent the issue to committee for further review.
The original vote still stands, said Clancey on Wednesday morning. She voted with the majority in February to strip the Confederate's name along with council members Frank Reaves, Pranas Rimeikis, Taylor and Yowell.
Mayor Mike Olinger voted against the name change along with councilmen Keith Brown, Keith Price and Jon Russell.
Tuesday night, Russell tried to amend the motion to strike Lake Culpeper as the new name and replace it with Pelham. Brown seconded the motion which again failed.
Russell made another motion that no outside money be used to change signs associated with Lake Pelham, a reference to Culpeper businessman Joe Daniel's more than year-long effort to erase the rebel moniker and his offer to pay any costs.
Town Manager Chris Hively advised any costs associated with the name change or sis would come out of the general fund budget. He acknowledged Daniel offered to pay any costs, but said that was not part of the approved resolution to change the lake name.
Clancey at Tuesday's meeting said she would vote against Lake Culpeper in favor of community involvement she called an opportunity for positive marketing and student involvement.
"The reason to change it in the first place is because people didn't know who Pelham was, but then they educated themselves," she said.
The vote in February was to change the name, so that has not changed, Clancey said Wednesday morning.
"It might not have happened last night, but it will happen. Even more important in my opinion is those council members who want to continue to honor a man who fought for slavery," she said of the Confederate cause.
According to a letter to the editor from former Brandy Station Foundation Chairman Joe McKinney, Pelham's father owned enslaved people and when his son left West Point to join the Confederacy, two enslaved men went with him during the war.
Brown said he was fine with Lake Culpeper, but pointed out that it too, is a name - after the colonial governor Thomas Culpeper (1635-1689) from England.
"We went from Pelham - which some people find offensive - right to the name of Culpeper," Brown said. "I wonder if we're right back to square one?"
He said in follow-up correspondence Wednesday morning it didn't make sense to go from one name to another.
"I liked Culpeper, but slavery was documented in 1619," Brown said of the time period during which Culpeper, of the ruling class, lived.
He said the cost associated with the name change is $5,000 and he did not want to risk having to change it again in the future.
Price said he agreed at committee if Lake Pelham had to have a new name, Lake Culpeper would be the best option because it stands for all of Culpeper's citizens.
"But I can't support it because I don't want to change the name," he said at Tuesday's meeting.
Added Mayor Olinger, "I'm not in favor of changing the name either."
And the vote failed.
Clancey said the issue will likely go back to committee for discussion on how to move forward.
"As stated, I would like to see more community input and I’m not opposed to Lake Culpeper, just the process of not including the public," she said Wednesday.
Town Council heard from two other speakers Tuesday night who both supported keeping the lake named for Pelham.
Neal Brooks said the town was going about it all wrong, speaking about historical figure Guy Fawkes who tried to blow up British Parliament in 1605, and is still celebrated today.
"They celebrated his failure - he was caught and ratted out his co-conspirators," Brooks said. "The history is preserved ... what his beliefs were."
An annual celebration in England is held for the protest symbol with burning effigies and blasting fireworks, the local resident said. Brooks suggested doing the same on the lake for Pelham.
"Celebrating all the history, the victory of the Union over the Confederacy," he said, adding a Pelham effigy could be part of it and his head blown off like it was during the Civil War.
"Keep the history," Brooks said.
Paul Prose told town council he loves Virginia history and that "it hurts my heart that people want to denigrate it." There would be no United States without Virginia history, he said.
"We need to revere these people, not attack them ... Let's not change Lake Pelham," Prose said. He added, "Pelham came all the way from Alabama to defend us against the Northern invasion."
In a related story of good news for all, Lake Pelham Adventures watercraft rentals opens this weekend next to the Ole Country Store along U.S. Route 29.
Nature lovers can enjoy getting out on the scenic lake starting at 7 a.m. this Saturday, May 15. Lake Pelham Adventures offers canoes, kayaks, paddle board, and paddle boat rentals to adults 18 and older with a driver's license or other photo ID.
Hours for the season are 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
(540) 825-4315