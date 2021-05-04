Culpeper Keys effort brings music downtown

Her design, titled “Thank You For Coming to Culpeper,” won out of nine entries submitted by art students during the 2019-20 school year.

The instructions for the contest were simply: “Show us what you love about Culpeper.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s explosion in the winter, organizers had to scratch their plan to display the designs during the annual Culpeper Public Schools Art Show at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center.

Instead, Read decided to open voting for the top design online.

Voters had four designs to choose from—“Davis Street and Barn” by Amanda Doty, “Culpeper County” by Maris Teodoro, “Blue Ridge Mountains” by Naomi Colgan, and Wilson’s design.

“The winning announcement was quiet—it was May 11, and Virginia was in full lockdown,” Read said. “But that didn’t stop our artist. In fact, the lockdown provided ample space and time for Jordan to come to the Visitor Center and work independently as she brought her design to life.”

Inevitably, Read said, the piano will deteriorate in Virginia’s humid climate. “We hope to get a couple years out of it, at least,” she said.