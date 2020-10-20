Culpeper kids’ author teaches mask-wearing with new book

“We got a copy of the book donated to the school and when we saw it was a local author, we thought it would be great to have him read the book and talk about it,” said Renee Wootten, principal at Farmington Elementary School in Culpeper.

“It’s a cute story and the pictures are fun—and it involves what the kids are dealing with right now,” Wootten said.

She reached out to Scarbrough and invited him to read the book in a school-wide Google Classroom meeting, which any student could patch into, whether in a classroom or at home.

“And we thought it would be neat for him to talk about becoming an author, so the kids could see that if they want to write a book here’s someone right here in Culpeper who actually did it,” Wootten said.

About 100 students joined in to watch Scarbrough’s presentation live. A recording is available for students and families to watch if they missed it.

“Some joined through their daycare, it was fun to see siblings watching together from home, brothers and sisters,” Wootten said. “I let them know in advance that they could email questions in.”

“It was so fun talking to the kids,” Scarbrough said. “It was a super fun learning experience, I loved the presentation!”