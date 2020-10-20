Culpeper kids’ author teaches mask-wearing with new book

As kindergarten teacher Heidi Scarbrough prepared in August for this very unusual school year, she was worried by all the talk about mask-wearing and other new behaviors that would be expected of her 5- and 6-year-old Culpeper students.
“With the (coronavirus) pandemic and everything going on and being a new teacher, it was weighing on her,” said Layton Scarbrough, who married Heidi in July.
Layton graduated last spring from Utah Valley University’s illustration program. He and Heidi had been friends since they attended middle school together in Warrenton. When Heidi got a job teaching school at Culpeper’s Emerald Hill Elementary for the 2020-21 year, the couple decided to make their home in Culpeper.
About a week before school started, Scarbrough was driving Heidi to Emerald Hill, and she mentioned to him that she had been searching but found no children’s books about wearing masks—nothing that could help her teach her students about why they should wear masks.
“Then, right before she closed the door and went into the school, she said to me, ‘You should write a book!’ ” Scarbrough said in an interview. “I was really surprised, but then I thought, ‘Why not?’ ”
He went to work immediately, aiming to complete the project before the first day of school.
“I just started drawing up plans, coming up with a character, getting an idea for the story,” he said.
Scarbrough patterned the main character, Todd McNask, after himself—a younger, cartoon version, but it’s easy to see the relationship.
The result, “Todd McNask and His Favorite Mask,” is about elementary school student Todd, who wakes up on the first day of school excited to see his friends and teacher, and bounds down his home’s stairs ready to go.
Todd’s mother tells him he can’t forget to wear his mask to school. At first, Todd doesn’t remember what mask she is talking about. He goes back up to his room and tries on a variety of head equipment—a ski mask, an astronaut’s helmet, a cowboy bandana—but, in each case, his mother tells him it won’t work.
In rhymed phrases, Todd’s mom explains what kind of mask he needs. Illustrations show what such a mask looks like. She tells him why a mask is important and what he must do to wear it properly.
“But,” Todd says in the book, “I don’t have a mask like that!”
His mother presents him with several masks that she has made for him, and he goes off happily to school.
By self-publishing the book, Scarbrough managed to finish it just in time for school to start. He brought copies to many of Culpeper’s public schools.
“We got a copy of the book donated to the school and when we saw it was a local author, we thought it would be great to have him read the book and talk about it,” said Renee Wootten, principal at Farmington Elementary School in Culpeper.
“It’s a cute story and the pictures are fun—and it involves what the kids are dealing with right now,” Wootten said.
She reached out to Scarbrough and invited him to read the book in a school-wide Google Classroom meeting, which any student could patch into, whether in a classroom or at home.
“And we thought it would be neat for him to talk about becoming an author, so the kids could see that if they want to write a book here’s someone right here in Culpeper who actually did it,” Wootten said.
About 100 students joined in to watch Scarbrough’s presentation live. A recording is available for students and families to watch if they missed it.
“Some joined through their daycare, it was fun to see siblings watching together from home, brothers and sisters,” Wootten said. “I let them know in advance that they could email questions in.”
“It was so fun talking to the kids,” Scarbrough said. “It was a super fun learning experience, I loved the presentation!”
With great expression and a lot of positive energy, he engaged with the students, answering questions they asked about what kind of pets he has and what made him write a book.
“I’ve always wanted to do this kind of thing—I remember having authors come to my school when I was growing up, and I just hope I can give kids the kind of excitement that made me want to pursue these things,” Scarbrough said.
