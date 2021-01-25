Culpeper leaders ponder MRL Park transfer, $1 town hall building lease

The town of Culpeper recently took the first step in relinquishing partial ownership of Mountain Run Lake Park to Culpeper County.
At the same time, the county is eyeing its long-term future use of the nearly century-old former town hall building on West Davis Street—which the town has been letting the county use for a $1 per year since 2004.
Shared resources are mostly the norm among local government agencies, but the vote was not unanimous at the Jan. 12 Town Council meeting to start the process to give 18.5 acres of Mountain Run Lake Park to the county.
Located some six miles south of downtown off of U.S. 29, the park is in an area not currently served with a county park, County Administrator John Egertson said. With the town focused on Rockwater Park along Madison Road, he said, the county Parks & Recreation Department could be well-suited to take over maintenance and oversight of part of the park around Mountain Run Lake.
“I don’t know how I feel on this,” said Vice Mayor Billy Yowell at Jan. 12 council meeting.
He questioned the county’s intent for the land set back from the lake and dam, of which the town would retain ownership. The town would also have a permanent easement over the entire park for purpose of accessing the dam and lake.
The agreement also requires that the park remain a park forever. The park was created in the 1960s when the town built the Mountain Run Lake Watershed, including the reservoir there and at Lake Pelham. An easement along the shoreline to the county is in negotiation, along with ultimate approval of the park land deed transfer, Egertson said on Monday.
Yowell joined Councilman Pranas Rimeikis in voting against the land transfer.
“I would personally rather hang onto it,” Rimeikis said, adding he didn’t think the town should give the park land to the county just to give the appearance of getting along. “They stay out of our business and we stay out of theirs.”
According to Town Manager Chris Hively, the town would save up to $30,000 per year in maintenance costs with the county taking over. Councilman Jon Russell said he thought it was a great opportunity for the town to work with the county.
He called the park “an island from the town,” saying most people think it is county park and that it’s patrolled by the county Sheriff’s Office, per an agreement with the town.
If the county wants to do something more with the park, which currently has pavilions, a playground, trails and a dog park, the town should let them, Russell said. Councilwoman Jamie Clancey agreed.
Councilman Frank Reaves said it was his understanding that the county intended to expand beaches on the lake and allow swimming. Egertson said he could not make that commitment, but added if the easement is granted, that is a potential for the future.
As part of the pending final agreement, Town Council would reserve the right to decide on any new structures or activities along the lake portion of the park.
If the county eventually takes ownership of the park, the county Parks and Recreation director will work to develop a master plan and potential future improvements, Egertson said.
“The Board of Supervisors would have the ultimate decision-making as to what could be funded over time,” he said on Monday. “There are no set plans as of now.”
As for the former town hall building at 118 W. Davis St., next to the county jail, the county has occupied it since 2004. The town owns the 1929 brick building and leases it to the county for $1 per year. The county, per the original lease, agreed to make $750,000 in improvements in the building.
The two-story structure where Town Council used to meet today houses the county Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office upstairs and Department of Environmental Services and real estate offices downstairs.
The county’s lease is up in 2024, Egertson told the Board of Supervisors Building & Grounds Committee at its recent meeting.
He said he had positive conservations with the town manager regarding the county’s continued use of the building, which is also in proximity to the courthouse.
“There’s no reason the town would not continue to want to lease the building,” Egertson said.
However, when lease renewal comes up in a few years, it will be at market rate or the town could sell, he said.
Town Manager Hively referred on Monday to a property valuation for the building the town recently requested from local commercial Realtor Tom Boyd. His report stated the structure is in good condition and retains all notable historical features.
Boyd estimated fair market value of the building between $1.175 and $1.4 million. An annual lease would be around $105,000, Egertson said.
The county assessed the property at $1.09 million.
Culpeper Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal, at the recent committee meeting, said now is the wrong time to entertain any appraisal for real estate. Due to COVID-19, he said, office space could be devalued due to more people working from home.
“It’s a lot more appealing than paying for office space,” Deal said.
Supervisor Jack Frazier suggested administration approach the town about possibly selling the building to the county. The Culpeper Town Council will discuss the item at a special meeting this Thursday
“It is an item for discussion at retreat, but in closed session to protect the town’s bargaining position related to this matter, since we have multiple options as to how the town could proceed with this property, all of which could result in a negotiation of contract terms,” Hively said on Monday.
