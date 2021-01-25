Culpeper leaders ponder MRL Park transfer, $1 town hall building lease

The town of Culpeper recently took the first step in relinquishing partial ownership of Mountain Run Lake Park to Culpeper County.

At the same time, the county is eyeing its long-term future use of the nearly century-old former town hall building on West Davis Street—which the town has been letting the county use for a $1 per year since 2004.

Shared resources are mostly the norm among local government agencies, but the vote was not unanimous at the Jan. 12 Town Council meeting to start the process to give 18.5 acres of Mountain Run Lake Park to the county.

Located some six miles south of downtown off of U.S. 29, the park is in an area not currently served with a county park, County Administrator John Egertson said. With the town focused on Rockwater Park along Madison Road, he said, the county Parks & Recreation Department could be well-suited to take over maintenance and oversight of part of the park around Mountain Run Lake.

“I don’t know how I feel on this,” said Vice Mayor Billy Yowell at Jan. 12 council meeting.

He questioned the county’s intent for the land set back from the lake and dam, of which the town would retain ownership. The town would also have a permanent easement over the entire park for purpose of accessing the dam and lake.