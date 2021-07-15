Culpeper library expands Monday evening hours, meeting rooms, book store back open

The Culpeper County Public Library is now open until 8 p.m. Mondays as it, like other public institutions, slowly eases back into expanded hours following a long pandemic pause.
The local library, in addition, is looking to add an outdoor seating area with funds from the American Rescue Plan.
Culpeper County Grants Administrator Laura Loveday pitched the idea at Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors Building & Grounds Committee. The grant money is available through supplemental federal aid funds being distributed, based on population, by the Library of Virginia.
The Culpeper County Library is eligible for around $22,000, she told the committee. While the local library offered and expanded locations for accessing public wifi in the past year and started loaning out hotspots for unlimited home access, one thing it was not able to offer during COVID-19 was outdoor seating, Loveday said.
There is a possible space for it, she added, behind the building located in Southgate Shopping Center. A door at the back of the library in the adult reading section, near the bookstore, leads onto a patio that could be converted to outdoor seating, Loveday said.
However, modifications will be required, including an awning. She noted that when she and Library Director Gregg Grunow visited the space recently, the uncovered pavement patio was near “as hot as the surface of the sun,” Loveday said.
“We could barely step out there to take these pictures,” she said, presenting images of the space today.
Staff has proposed to install a commercial awning over the area and add furnishings, using the Library of Virginia grant.
While Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier thought it was a good idea, as did others on the committee, he wanted answers about getting the library fully reopened. He said he has gotten a lot of phone calls from constituents “concerned the library is not open yet—is that case?” Frazier asked.
Grunow responded while the library is not back to full capacity with all of its night hours as were offered in the past, that it has been open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. six days a week during the pandemic. He said those hours were in line with other public libraries around Virginia.
The local librarian said, starting this week, they are now open Mondays until 8 p.m. Also this week, the library reopened its reading rooms and conference rooms along with the Friends of Library Bookstore.
“So we’re getting there,” Grunow said. “I worked last night until 8 to see what it was like our first night back.”
Frazier asked about still-limited seating in the library. Grunow responded, “We’re not there yet.”
CDC guidelines for use of and disinfection of upholstered furniture has not changed, Grunow said.
“We’ve been using the plastic meeting room furniture, easier to disinfect,” he said, adding he remained hesitant to reintroduce cloth-covered pieces “until something changes,” in terms of public health guidelines.
Frazier responded many in the county are deeply dependent on the library and being able to use its facilities.
“People are in desperate need,” he said. “If you can quickly get those services back people will appreciate it.”
Grunow said he hears it every day, and that the library just hired another person, which should help, while a couple of other staff positions remain frozen.
“We’re trying to get our volunteer situation in order, keeping an eye on everything coming from the state and local government,” the librarian said. “At the top of my mind everyday.”
