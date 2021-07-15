Culpeper library expands Monday evening hours, meeting rooms, book store back open

“We could barely step out there to take these pictures,” she said, presenting images of the space today.

Staff has proposed to install a commercial awning over the area and add furnishings, using the Library of Virginia grant.

While Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier thought it was a good idea, as did others on the committee, he wanted answers about getting the library fully reopened. He said he has gotten a lot of phone calls from constituents “concerned the library is not open yet—is that case?” Frazier asked.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grunow responded while the library is not back to full capacity with all of its night hours as were offered in the past, that it has been open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. six days a week during the pandemic. He said those hours were in line with other public libraries around Virginia.

The local librarian said, starting this week, they are now open Mondays until 8 p.m. Also this week, the library reopened its reading rooms and conference rooms along with the Friends of Library Bookstore.

“So we’re getting there,” Grunow said. “I worked last night until 8 to see what it was like our first night back.”

Frazier asked about still-limited seating in the library. Grunow responded, “We’re not there yet.”