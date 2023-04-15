The Culpeper County Library’s first adult spelling bee drew a small but enthusiastic crowd on April 13.

According to librarians Jessica McFarland and Jeanie Mayo, four people showed up to put their spelling skills to the test during the three-round competition.

The competition came down to two sudden-death match-ups, one for first place and the other to determine the third-place winner.

Organizers McFarland and Mayo also judged and moderated the event. Both women work in the library’s adult services department, and thought an adult bee would be fun.

“We know people enjoyed spelling bees as children, so we thought it would be something good to offer for adults,” said Mayo.

Third-place winner Heather Law agreed.

“I just saw the flyer for it and thought it would be fun. I haven’t been in a spelling bee since elementary school,” Law said.

Her daughters, 10-year-old Cora and 4-year-old Miriam, cheered her on during the event.

Law won her placement with the word “animalitarianism,” which Webster’s defines as the view that animals are more natural, happier and admirable than human beings.

Second-place winner Erin Restel found out about the bee through Facebook. Restel also said competed in spelling bees as a child and thought it would be fun to do so again.

“I’m much more impressed, I did better than I thought I would,” she said about her performance.

Top speller Paul Silvan’s winning word “pulchritude,” which means beauty. He, too, was inspired to participate because of fond memories of childhood bees.

He said that while he knew all of the words that he and his fellow competitors were asked to spell, some of them were pretty tough to spell.

One of the trickier words was “triskaidekaphobia,” the fear of No. 13.

The winners of the competition won gift bags provided by La Bee de Loca, a Culpeper shop. McFarland said getting local businesses involved was integral to the event.

All participants said they had a good time and look forward to next year’s competition.

Silvan is ready to defend his title. “I’ll be back,” he said.