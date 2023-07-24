The Culpeper County Library hosted a youth talent showcase on July 15. According to youth events coordinator Shannon Hicks, the show was part of the library’s summer reading program, themed “Finding Your Voice.” Participants were encouraged to display their talents in music, dance and poetry.
