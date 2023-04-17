A new Culpeper County Library app can conveniently help patrons with various services, all from the comfort of home.

According to the library's interim director, Nancy Delaney, the app allows full access to the library’s catalog, lets patrons track their accounts and put holds on books. Patrons can also use the new app to view upcoming library events, reserve a room, access streaming and other downloadable offerings and receive notifications of closures and events.

The app, Culpeper County Library or CCLVA for short, attracted 200 users in its first month of operating in March, with another 195 inquiries last month.

Delaney sees this response to the app as a “good sign” and explains what led to the decision to launch this service. She said the app has always been needed as a tool for patrons, but it was a trip to the Virginia Library Association conference that solidified the idea.

“The company that governs our catalog (The Library Corporation) and helps us with the circulation had just come out with their own library app and so we looked at that, we also found out that the Online Computer Library Center also has an app, we looked at them together, along with the cost, and we decided to go with the OCLC that is created through its company Capira," the interim library director said.

The app cost the library $5,000 to set up and is free to use for library patrons. The library also offers yearly subscriptions for the app.

The CCLVA app is available on mobile app stores.