As part of its summer reading program, the Culpeper County Library welcomed Ron Collins, of Tampa Taiko Japanese Drums, on July 27, to perform and speak on the traditional Japanese art of the drums. According to Collins, the art was an oral tradition dating back a thousand years.

During the event, attendees were invited to play on his drum set, which were made from old wine barrels from Napa Valley, California.

“The program was less performance and more hands on,” Collins said. “There were so many little kids there, we started letting them get on the drums about 20 minutes into the show. We ran the hour out teaching people how to bang on the drums correctly.”

The Virginia native graduated from Virginia Tech in 1984 and moved to Tampa, Florida, where he resided for 35 years. He played soccer with the Tampa Bay Mutiny major league team from 1996 until the team folded in 2001.

During that time, he heard an album by a taiko group, Kodo, which inspired him to play the traditional drums. The album was produced by Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart, whom Collins said was a personal hero.

Soon after, Collins and his partners started Tampa Taiko, which make the drums in addition to performing.

According to its website, the group plays concerts and outreach shows for libraries, and also offers lessons and workshops centered on the taiko.

Collins and Tampa Taiko relocated to Central Virginia during the Coronavirus pandemic and are currently based out of Midlothian.

After nearly 40 years, Collins said he sees the spread of Tampa Taiko as akin to the growth in popularity of Japanese martial arts. The more people know about it, the more popular it becomes, he continued. And, like martial arts, the more of a staple of American culture it can become.