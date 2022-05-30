 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper Lions Club donates bench to Senior Center

LionsBenchDonation.jpg
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Culpeper ‘92 Lions Club donated a bench made of recycled plastic to the Culpeper Senior Center. The group has been collecting plastic for recycling over recent years. Seated is Director of the Center, Gladys Williams (left front) and Lions Club member Priscilla Woll. Standing (left to right) are Minna Vogel, Dorethea Bunn, Sandra Kidwell (seated), Ann Laster, Linda Brooks, Carol McKay, Wilma Murphy and Doug McKay.

