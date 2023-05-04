A 19-year-old Culpeper man faces various charges related to a reported sexual assault last weekend of two girls in Yowell Meadow Park.

William Morales Vasquez was charged with aggravated sexual battery, assault and battery and underage possession of alcohol, according to a release from Culpeper Police spokesperson Master Officer Julia Cole.

According to the reported victim, she was walking with friends in the town park when Vasquez approached them. Police say he grabbed one of the juvenile female’s inner leg and then groped another girl between her legs before fleeing the area on foot.

One of the girls filmed a video of the suspect fleeing and they were able to provide law enforcement with a full description. Police later located Vasquez in a local business. He was intoxicated, according to Cole.

The girls reported the incident to their families and police responded to their residences last Saturday night.

Culpeper County Crime Victim/Witness and Services to Abused Families responded to support the victims and their families.

“These girls were alert, brave, and smart during a scary encounter,” said Culpeper Police Department Chief Chris Settle in a statement. “They confronted their attacker, making him run away instead of continuing his assault.”

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with information should contact 540/727-3430 ext. 5531 or tips@culpeperva.gov. Anonymous tips go to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or culpeperpd.org.