Culpeper man, 65, dies after getting struck by vehicle at Orange Road/Route 3

A male pedestrian died Wednesday after getting struck by a vehicle in the high-accident intersection of Orange Road and Route 3 in the town of Culpeper.
At this time, heavy rain and poor visibility appear to be the main contributing factors of the crash that occurred around 7:41 p.m. on Oct. 6, according to a release from Culpeper Police spokeswoman Officer Julia Cole.
The pedestrian struck was identified as Donald Ray Hopkins, 65. His friends and family knew him as "Donnie," according to a niece.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the involved vehicle still on location and Hopkins with injuries.
EMS responded to the scene and transported him to nearby UVA Culpeper Medical Center where he later died.
The driver involved in the incident remained on scene and cooperated fully with the investigating officers, police said.
This is an accident-prone intersection in a densely populated minority neighborhood and commercial area with no sidewalks, crosswalks or other pedestrian safety measures in place.
Residents of nearby neighborhoods are often seen walking in the road and attempting to cross it to access businesses. The Head Start school is a block away.
VDOT crash data from 2014-2018 indicates a total of 26 crashes within 300 feet of the intersection, according to a town report. Of those, 13 involved injuries, including one pedestrian accident, resulting in three injuries.
Culpeper Town Council, through the years, have often discussed pedestrian-focused improvements and plans for the intersection, but the costly upgrades have not yet occurred beyond design phase.
In August, the town finally submitted the intersection for 2022 SmartScale funding through the state to build a roundabout and sidewalks at the location. If approved, the project would not be built until 2029.
Wednesday's fatal pedestrian incident at the scene remains an active and on-going investigation, according to police.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer J. Davis at 540727-3430 ext. 5564 or tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers can submit anonymous tips to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or culpeperpd.
(540) 825-4315