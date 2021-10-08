Culpeper man, 65, dies after getting struck by vehicle at Orange Road/Route 3

A male pedestrian died Wednesday after getting struck by a vehicle in the high-accident intersection of Orange Road and Route 3 in the town of Culpeper.

At this time, heavy rain and poor visibility appear to be the main contributing factors of the crash that occurred around 7:41 p.m. on Oct. 6, according to a release from Culpeper Police spokeswoman Officer Julia Cole.

The pedestrian struck was identified as Donald Ray Hopkins, 65. His friends and family knew him as "Donnie," according to a niece.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the involved vehicle still on location and Hopkins with injuries.

EMS responded to the scene and transported him to nearby UVA Culpeper Medical Center where he later died.

The driver involved in the incident remained on scene and cooperated fully with the investigating officers, police said.

This is an accident-prone intersection in a densely populated minority neighborhood and commercial area with no sidewalks, crosswalks or other pedestrian safety measures in place.

Residents of nearby neighborhoods are often seen walking in the road and attempting to cross it to access businesses. The Head Start school is a block away.