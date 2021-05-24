Culpeper man, 68, charged in Fauquier with reckless handling of a gun

A 68-year-old Culpeper man has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm in a reported incident Saturday in Marshall.

Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 8300 block of John Mosby Highway for a disorderly call and encountered Stevie Wilson. Deputies learned the suspect was involved in an altercation with another individual.

Wilson allegedly pulled a handgun out and fired it twice in the air, according to a sheriff’s office release. While deputies were responding, Wilson threw the firearm down and fled the scene. Witnesses stated he appeared to be intoxicated.

Deputies shortly thereafter located Wilson walking down Halfway Road. No injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team assisted with an article search and evidence led deputies to take Wilson into custody, the release stated.

He was taken to Fauquier County Adult Detention Center and released on his own recognizance, according to court records.