Culpeper man arrested after lengthy investigation by drug task force

A Culpeper man is in custody facing drug charges following a lengthy investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics & Gang Task Force.

Daniel Ruiz-Torres, 29, was arrested after execution of a search warrant at a residence along the 200 block of Jenkins Avenue in the Town of Culpeper.

Authorities seized a small amount of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, scales, $8,844 in currency and two vehicles, according to a release on Wednesday from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

Ruiz-Torres was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, and a felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug. He was transported to Culpeper County Jail where he was held without bond, Coffey said.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics & Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement from Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock sheriff’s offices, Culpeper, Warrenton and Orange police departments, and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.