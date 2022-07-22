Culpeper man arrested in Montanus Drive business park shooting

A Culpeper man has been charged with felony malicious wounding for reportedly shooting another man he knew in the foot following an argument early Thursday in a Montaus Drive business park.

This is just one of several criminal incidents local police responded to in the past 24 hours coinciding with a heat wave.

Culpeper County E911 received a call around 9:23 a.m. July 21 about a shooting in the area of the 15500-block of the area behind the Target shopping center.

The caller, an adult male, advised that he had been shot and it was not an accident. The 36-year-old was transported to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center then flown to UVA Charlottesville with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

The alleged shooter, Kendrick Reaves, 29, of Culpeper turned himself into law enforcement within hours after the shooting, according to a release from Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

He has additionally been charged with unlawful shooting in the commission or attempted commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm. Reaves was arrested and held at Culpeper County Jail without bond eligibility.

During the course of the argument, Reaves shot the victim before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, Cole said. Both men knew each other, and this did not appear a random interaction, she said

A search warrant was executed at a residence in Culpeper County, leading to the seizure of an involved vehicle. While searching the scene of the shooting, a Virginia State Police Explosives K9 Unit found a firearm as well as other suspicious items sent to a forensic lab for testing.

“This was an exhaustive investigation,” said Police Chief Chris Jenkins, “across multiple scenes, multiple agencies, and involving many officers.”

He thanked Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police Tactical Team and Explosives K9 Unit for their assistance and commended his officers and detectives for their hard work.

“Most preliminary investigations finish within a few hours. Our detectives were on this incident for almost 12 hours straight in the heat, which doesn’t include all the follow-ups that are still on-going,” Chief Jenkins said. “While the detectives were working, our patrol units continued to assist with the investigation in addition to responding to two death scenes, a domestic dispute, a robbery, and a high-value fraud, all on top of the normal calls for service.”

This is an active and on-going investigation, with the potential of additional charges being filed. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Sgt. Detective Norma McGuckin at 540/829-5523 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Anonymous tips go to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or culpeperpd.org