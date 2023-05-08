A Culpeper man faces felony drug charges following an early morning traffic stop last Wednesday.

James Jackson, 40, was charged with possession with intent to distribute PCP and cocaine and eluding police, according to a release on Monday from Culpeper Police Dept. spokesperson Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

Around 4 a.m. on May 3, an officer was patrolling Madison Rd when a vehicle passed at a high rate of speed, the release stated. A traffic stop was initiated and as the officer made contact with the driver, Mr. Jackson, suspected narcotics were observed, Cole said.

The driver left the traffic stop and was pursued by the officer until driving into a residential driveway on North West Street.

“After exiting his vehicle, the driver refused to cooperate with officers’ lawful commands. He was eventually taken into custody, with law enforcement suffering only minor injuries,” Cole said.

Located inside the vehicle were various suspected narcotics and evidence of narcotic distribution, she said.

“This is an example of how even a slow-speed pursuit can put officers in harm’s way,” said Culpeper Police Deputy Chief Tim Chilton. “Possessing narcotics and being non-compliant with officers’ commands unfortunately led to a physical confrontation. I commend our officers for relying on their training and remaining calm while ensuring the public’s safety.”

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact K-9 MPO Haymaker at 540-727-3430 ext. 5549 or tips@culpeperva.gov. Submit anonymous tips to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or culpeperpd.org.