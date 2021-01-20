Culpeper man charged in stabbing of roommate

A Culpeper man was injured and his roommate was charged in a stabbing incident in the Highview neighborhood of Culpeper last week, according to a news release by the Culpeper Police Department.

Police responded to a 911 call at 11 p.m. on Jan. 14 about a stabbing in a residence in the 600-block area of Highview Court. Officers found a 26-year-old man who was injured, and transported him to the Culpeper hospital, after which he was flown to INOVA Fairfax. The man's injuries were not life-threatening.

After detectives conducted interviews and collected evidence, the Culpeper Police Department charged Mario Tiul Caal, 45, of Culpeper with one count of felony malicious wounding. Tiul Caal is being held at the Culpeper County Jail without bond.

Police determined through their investigation that Tiul Caal and the victim are roommates, the release stated. According to the report, Tiul Caal had been drinking heavily the evening of the stabbing. The victim was talking with a family member when Tiul Caal sought him out and attacked him without any apparent provocation.

Tiul Caal was still on location when officers arrived and was taken into custody without further incident. The involved weapon and additional evidence were recovered from the scene.

The police investigation of this incident continues. Anyone who has additional information may contact Detective Sgt. Norma McGuckin at 540/727-3430, ext. 5580, or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may submit tips to Culpeper Crime Solvers, 540/727-0300 or submit a tip at culpeperpd.org.