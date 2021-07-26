Culpeper man charged with dealing fetanyl

A Culpeper man faces multiple felony charges, including dealing fentanyl, following the conclusion of a three-month-long investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics & Gang Task Force.

William E. Settle III, 36, was arrested Monday, July 26 by the local Task Force following a search warrant executed at his residence in the 600 block of Highview Court, off of James Madison Highway in the town of Culpeper.

Seized in the search were 50 capsules of fentanyl with a street value of $1500, $1,750 in cash and two guns, according to a news release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

Settle was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug, felony possession of a schedule I/II drug, possession of a firearm while possessing schedule I/II drug, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor obstruction of justice.

He was also served with outstanding failure to appear warrants out of Culpeper. Additional charges are pending, Coffey said. Settle was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he is being held without bond eligibility.