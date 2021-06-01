 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper man charged with eluding police, 3rd DUI
0 comments
top story

Culpeper man charged with eluding police, 3rd DUI

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Godfrey

Godfrey

A Culpeper man faces various charges, including DUI, after police say he refused to pull over until pulling into a local gas station.

David Godfrey, 50, was also charged with driving on a revoked license, eluding, destruction of property and other traffic infractions in the reported incident on May 27, according to a release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A deputy responded to the 11800 block of Marsh Road for a reckless driving complaint after witnesses called 911 about a dark colored pickup truck driving all over the roadway. The vehicle was located in the 7000 block of Catlett Road when the deputy observed the vehicle swerving and driving in a reckless manner, the release stated.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and equipment at the traffic light at James Madison Highway (U.S. Route 29) and Catlett Road. The traffic light turned green and the vehicle drove off, police said.

Godfrey disregarded all law enforcement signals and continued driving south, at an increased speed, on James Madison Highway into Culpeper County, the release stated. About 12 miles later, the man drove into the parking lot at Culpeper Petroleum Co-Op on Beverley’s Ford Road along the highway in Elkwood. Godfrey reportedly drove around the building and parked his vehicle. He was taken into custody by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and Fauquier Sheriff’s Office.

Godfrey is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. According to court records, this is his third DUI charge.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outer Banks vacationers: Don’t leave your guns behind
State and Regional News

Outer Banks vacationers: Don’t leave your guns behind

An Outer Banks cleaning service found a loaded pistol last week in the children’s room of a Kill Devil Hills beach house. The Glock handgun was found in a drawer in a room with bunk beds and toys in a closet, said Rebecca Lancaster, owner of Island Time Property Solutions. The room was used by adults last week, but a family with children moved in this week. “If the cleaners had not seen it, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News