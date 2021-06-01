Culpeper man charged with eluding police, 3rd DUI

A Culpeper man faces various charges, including DUI, after police say he refused to pull over until pulling into a local gas station.

David Godfrey, 50, was also charged with driving on a revoked license, eluding, destruction of property and other traffic infractions in the reported incident on May 27, according to a release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy responded to the 11800 block of Marsh Road for a reckless driving complaint after witnesses called 911 about a dark colored pickup truck driving all over the roadway. The vehicle was located in the 7000 block of Catlett Road when the deputy observed the vehicle swerving and driving in a reckless manner, the release stated.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and equipment at the traffic light at James Madison Highway (U.S. Route 29) and Catlett Road. The traffic light turned green and the vehicle drove off, police said.