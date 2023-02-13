A Culpeper man faces various charges after police say he stole a gun while intoxicated and shot his own foot.

William Lopez-Diaz, 22, was charged by the Culpeper Police Dept. with grand larceny, reckless handling of firearm, and drunk in public related to a series of events on Feb. 9.

E911 received a call around 8:27 p.m. of a possible firearm violation in the 900-block of Sperryville Pike, according to a release from PD spokesperson Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

Shortly after receiving the call, an officer in the area of Colonel Jameson Blvd heard a single gunshot. A blood trail was located at the scene. A K( team with Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office began to track the suspect with police detectives and a drone team.

Authorities responded to a business on South Main Street and took the man into custody. Lopez-Diaz had a gunshot wound in the foot and had the gun in his possession, Cole said.

He was transported to UVA Culpeper Medical Center for treatment and later medically cleared. According to the release, Lopez-Diaz reportedly took the firearm from a vehicle in Redwood Lakes.

He was drinking alcohol and crushing the cans, creating the blood trail from the vehicle to the Sperryville Pike home where the 911 call originated and into downtown.

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call MPO Det. J. Barone at 540/829-5530 or tips@culpeperva.gov.