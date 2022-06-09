Culpeper man charged with intent to distribute cocaine

A Rixeyville man is in custody after a specialized police unit last week arrested him in possession of suspected cocaine, a loaded gun and a substantial amount of cash.

David Merritt, 23, was charged with possession of a schedule I or II substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while in possession of such substances, according to a release on Thursday from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6 a.m. on June 3, detectives with the CCSO ACE (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement) unit were conducting surveillance in the area of Black Hill Road for the whereabouts of Merritt. Local authorities said they were seeking the man after receiving information he was in Culpeper County and verifying he was wanted for violation of probation.

Merritt was arrested and found to be in possession of approximately 22.5 grams of alleged cocaine (.77 ounces).

CCSO said the drugs have an approximate street value of $2,200.

Merritt was also found with a Glock 27 pistol and $2,106 in cash, according to CCSO.

In addition to the drug charges, he was arrested on active warrants for violation of probation out of Culpeper Circuit Court and for obtaining money by false pretense and practicing a profession without a license in Fairfax County.

Merritt was held without bond for these charges. His underlying probation violation charge in Culpeper Circuit Court was for a 2019 drug possession charge to which he pleaded guilty, according to court records.

Amy Wilson is his attorney on the Culpeper charges. The case was continued until September.