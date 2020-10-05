Culpeper man charged with racing motorcycle downtown, eluding police

A Culpeper man faces a felony charge after reportedly racing his motorcycle more than three times over the speed limit early Saturday near Culpeper Baptist Church on South West Street and then trying to run from police.

Motorcyclist Bobby V. Settle, 27, crashed his bike near the intersection of South Main Street and Route 3 following a brief pursuit by Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Shawn Walters, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The sergeant observed two motorcycles racing on South West at 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 3.

The release, on the CCSO Facebook page, included a video of the subsequent pursuit.

The motorcycle driven by Settle fled down Elm Street then onto South Main Street. He attempted to make a left turn onto Germanna Highway, skidded and crashed. Settle is seen in the video bouncing off the pavement, jumping up, putting his hands up and then laying on his stomach on the pavement.

He was subsequently charged with eluding, drive on revoked license and reckless driving by speed 78/25 mph zone.

"We're pleased Mr. Settle complied with instructions and was taken into custody without further resistance,” said Sheriff Scott Jenkins in a statement. “He refused treatment from Culpeper Rescue Squad and we thank them for their swift response."

The sheriff added, “Once again, we ask that drivers consider the risks involved when they choose to flee from deputies. Please comply and have your case heard in court instead of endangering the lives of deputies and citizens."